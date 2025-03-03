Mike Myers Was Canadian and Proud During His Recent Appearance on 'SNL' Mike Myers's "elbows up" message was meant to signify a fighting posture. By Joseph Allen Published March 3 2025, 2:13 p.m. ET Source: NBC

Saturday Night Live is back following its 50th anniversary special, and it got an assist from Mike Myers, who was on hand to do a delightfully menacing version of Elon Musk. Mike was only involved in the very first sketch of the night, but he also showed up at the end of the show to say goodbye.

For the end of the show, Mike decided to go back to his Canadian roots and sport a "Canada is not for sale" t-shirt. He also mouthed the expression "elbows up," and pointed at his own elbows for good measure. Following that statement, many wanted to know more about the expression and what Myers meant by it. Here's what we know.

Source: NBC

What does "elbows up" mean in Canada?

Mike's display was designed as an explicit rebuke to President Donald Trump, who has mentioned several times that he wants the United States to annex all of Canada and turn it into the 51st state. Mike, who is Canadian, has made it clear that he doesn't approve of that course of action, and took the opportunity to remind Trump that Canada is a sovereign nation with its own laws and people.

"Elbows up" is an expression used in sports like hockey and boxing, and it generally means that someone should be ready for a fight and prepared to hit back. It refers quite literally to the position your elbows would need to be in for you to throw a convincing punch and show your opponent that you're ready for a fight. Mike's message seems to be that Canada, and all those who oppose Trump, should be ready to fight back against his policies.

"Elbows up" has become a rallying cry specifically for Canadians not just because Trump has suggested annexing the country, but also because he has suggested imposing 25 percent tariffs on all goods coming into the United States from Canada. Premier of Manitoba Wab Kinew told reporters "We can’t be a punching bag, and we have to get our elbows up and let other folks know that we’re in the ring there too.”

Canadian legend Mike Myers didn't only flash his "Canada is Not For Sale" shirt on SNL, he also mouthed and motioned ELBOWS UP! pic.twitter.com/CQsoODPfVl — Jon Liedtke🇨🇦 (@jonliedtke) March 2, 2025 Source: Twitter/@jonliedtke

Trump, meanwhile, has insisted that the idea of annexation is a good one. "Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "If Canada merged with the U.S., there would be no tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them. Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!"

Mike Myers earned plenty of praise for his message.