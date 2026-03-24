"Hoos" Has a Special Meaning for Students and Sports Fans at the University of Virginia Using the word "hoos" is one of the many sports traditions at the University of Virginia. By Chrissy Bobic Published March 24 2026, 1:39 p.m. ET Source: X/@UVAWomensHoops

If you've heard students or sports fans at the University of Virginia referred to as "hoos," it isn't some rude word to describe them. Instead, it's a big part of the school's culture and, apparently, a way to create a welcoming atmosphere of inclusion for everyone to feel part of something. It might sound like a lot of stock is put into the whole "hoos" thing for Virginia, but it's a big deal.

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"Hoos" isn't the only nickname associated with the college, and to be fair, the school has actual team names for its sports. There are also plenty of traditions that students and staff take part in year after year, and that the University of Virginia has become known for, both on and off campus. "Hoos" is one that caught on quickly and stayed, however.

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What does "hoos" mean for the University of Virginia?

According to VirginiaSports.com, "hoos" is one of the many nicknames that have been given to the sports teams and players. Now, though, it is also a way to describe students, especially incoming students to the school. The official team name for the school is the Virginia Cavaliers. So yes, athletes and students are also sometimes referred to as Cavaliers, but for many, "hoos" has a stronger ring to it.

USA Today reported that the nickname dates back pretty far to the late 1800s, when the University of Virginia had a rivalry with Washington and Lee University in Virginia. Washington and Lee students would refer to the players and fans at the rival school as "wahoos," which eventually became 'hoos.' Now, it's a beloved moniker for the school to use despite its condescending origins.

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A sports fan in a Reddit thread asked if "wahoo," which is where "hoo" came from, is an offensive term. This is because of its connection to the controversial former logo animation of the tribal Chief Wahoo of the Cleveland Indians. The team was later changed to the Cleveland Guardians with a simple block letter C as the logo. According to Merriam-Webster, cheering "wahoo" can be used as an exclamation, so for the word to be used as a verb to make fun of fans at the University of Virginia once upon a time, it makes sense.

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The University of Virginia has other sports traditions known throughout the school.

Another tradition that is specific to the University of Virginia is crowds linking arms and swaying while singing the school song "The Good Old Song" after every score in a game, per the University of Virginia's Student Affairs department. And as far as nicknames go, "hoos" isn't the only one. Players have also been referred to as "V-men," "Virginians," and "Old Dominion."

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Virginia Tech does not use the "hoos" phrase.