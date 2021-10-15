Joy Mangano, Miracle Mop Inventor, Is Heading Back to TV, but It's Not How You'd Think

Joy Mangano, Miracle Mop Inventor, Is Heading Back to TV, but It's Not How You'd ThinkBy Jennifer Tisdale
Oct. 14 2021, Published 8:44 p.m. ET
Joy Mangano has been in the inventing game for 25 years. If you don't immediately recognize her name, you may remember her very first invention, the Miracle Mop. Perhaps you saw her life played out in the movie Joy, for which Jennifer Lawrence won a Golden Globe for Best Actress. Since then, she has been responsible for countless other inventions, an autobiography, and celebrity product partnerships. Is she still inventing? What does Joy Mangano do now in 2021?
What does Joy Mangano do now?
Joy Mangano is about to reinvent herself as the executive producer of USA Network's newest competition show America's Big Deal. She wants to pay it forward by giving the small businesses and entrepreneurs of America the same opportunity she once had. During an interview with Caitlin Francis for Great Day Connecticut, Joy said, "For me, this is my time to give back. I could step in the shoes and was in the shoes for every entrepreneur who is going to be on that stage."
She is also still inventing. In November 2020, Joy launched her latest brand, CleanBoss. You might be tempted to think this line was born from the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was in development for five years. And Joy isn't just the owner of the company — she's also a client. "As a mother and grandmother, I want to do things right, and be confident about sending my family out into the world in the safest way possible," she states in a press release.
What is 'America's Big Deal'?
It was about time Joy grace a stage other than HSN or QVC, but she isn't straying far from shopping. America's Big Deal is the first-ever shoppable live competition show. Entrepreneurs come onto the show and pitch their products live. The viewer is then able to immediately become the consumer by placing orders for products they like. The product will be immediately shipped, and it's these purchases that help declare a winner. The entrepreneur with the most sales in dollars wins that competition.
However, the literal buck doesn't stop there. The winner then faces three retail titans — Lowe's, Macy's, and QVC and HSN (which will be represented by Joy). Each night one of these three retail companies will offer one of the winners a $100,000 purchase order to bring their product into a store. To be clear, they are giving away $100,000 on a weekly basis. That's amazing.
Where is 'America's Big Deal' filmed?
Somebody tell The Sopranos to move over because America's Big Deal is filmed live at the Newark Symphony Hall in Newark, N.J. Newark's mayor, Ras Baraka, said in a press release, "This project will not only boost recognition of our city’s most historic performing arts venue, but it will also serve as an economic development tool by creating jobs for local residents, helping put event staff and stagehands back to work.” And isn't that the point of the show after all?
America’s Big Deal will air live at 9 p.m. EST on USA Network