Joy Mangano, Miracle Mop Inventor, Is Heading Back to TV, but It's Not How You'd Think

Somebody tell The Sopranos to move over because America's Big Deal is filmed live at the Newark Symphony Hall in Newark, N.J. Newark's mayor, Ras Baraka, said in a press release, "This project will not only boost recognition of our city’s most historic performing arts venue, but it will also serve as an economic development tool by creating jobs for local residents, helping put event staff and stagehands back to work.” And isn't that the point of the show after all?

America’s Big Deal will air live at 9 p.m. EST on USA Network