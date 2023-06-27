Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok "Let Me Get on My Zoom" Is the Viral Motivational Phrase You Didn't Know You Needed The saying "let me get on my Zoom" is pretty popular on social media these days, but what does it mean? Click for more context on the viral phrase! By Pretty Honore Jun. 27 2023, Published 5:20 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@__iyeesha

There’s nothing that brings two people closer than an inside joke — and social media has more than a few of them. New words and phrases like “rizz” and “sprinkle sprinkle” are born on TikTok every day. But as of late, one saying, in particular, has us in a chokehold. A video posted by TikTok user @reelqueenzzielocthevoice recently resurfaced online and inspired users from all walks of life to get on their Zoom. But what does that even mean?

Since her video went viral, what would have only been a moment between mother and daughter became a teachable moment for all of us. If you’re having trouble understanding the euphemism, keep reading for a breakdown.

“Let me get on my Zoom”: What the popular TikTok phrase *actually* means.

It seems like only yesterday when all of us were locked in our homes with no clue as to when life would return to normal. Kids went from sitting in classrooms to sitting around the house and the one thing they dreaded most was Zoom. This was the case for @reelqueenzzielocthevoice and her daughter, Meaty.

“You got to get on your Zoom, every morning you gotta get on your Zoom at your 10 [AM],” @reelqueenzzielocthevoice said in the video, which was originally posted on TikTok in 2021. “Because they report me if you don’t get on your Zoom,” she explained to her daughter, adding that she could even get kicked out of school for her absence.

While this kid’s attendance at school has absolutely nothing to do with me, I can’t help but feel inspired by @reelqueenzzielocthevoice’s words of wisdom: “You got to get on your Zoom, babe — get up. You should have went to bed early, Meaty." In a nutshell, to get on your Zoom means to get on your grind. There are no excuses when it comes to chasing your dreams, even when you’re just a kid who overslept for virtual school.

I’ll explain: Want to lose twenty pounds and look like a whole snack? Get on your Zoom. Need to pass a class but you falling behind? Get on your Zoom, Meaty. Although the comments are disabled under the original post, that hasn’t stopped folks from cracking a few jokes online.

Among the many TikTokers who were motivated to get on their Zoom is internet-famous plastic surgeon Dr. Miami’s social media assistant. “Me explaining that you guys cannot let any of the TikToks flop (even if they're bad) because I will literally get fired,” she wrote.