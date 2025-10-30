Are You Wondering What Maui Wowie Means? If So, We've Got the Tea! The term was popularized in a Kid Cudi song back in 2008. By Niko Mann Published Oct. 30 2025, 2:38 p.m. ET Source: Mega

If you are wondering what the term "Maui Wowie" means, we've got you. The term is making its way around social media as a new TikTok trend features folks hanging from street signs.

New TikTok trends seem to happen on the platform daily, and the latest trend has folks "hanging around" while listening to rapper Kid Cudi, but why?

Source: Mega

Here's what Maui Wowie means.

If you are a cannabis connoisseur, you already know that Maui Wowie is the name of a marijuana strain that originated in the Hawaiian island of Maui. It is also spelled Maui Waui and provides an energizing, uplifting, and creative high. Maui Wowie can also help people suffering from depression and anxiety, per Leafly.

Maui Wowie was also popularized in the 2008 song of the same name by rapper Kid Cudi, and a new trend featuring the song has folks on TikTok hanging from street lights, basketball hoops, street signs, and jungle gyms as the song plays in the background. One TikTok user added some AI to his video, and it showed Jake Paul twisting as he seemingly hung from a street sign on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, Calif. One user exclaimed, "How'd he twist his arm? AI is going crazy."

According to Billboard, the trend began on TikTok with content creator Aaron Brown sharing a video of himself dangling from a sign back in September. The post was captioned, "On my way! to honolulu #fyp #mauiwowie," and it features Aaron dangling from the sign at night while wearing a pair of shades and singing the "Maui Wowie" song. One fan replied, "This can fr be an insane flick for the gram," while another asked, "U started the trend?" Aaron replied, "Yes."

Even Kid Cudi got in on the TikTok trend and made his own video while dangling from a sign from the front of Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio. "Goin’ back to Honolulu just to get that / That Maui Wowie, that Maui Wowie," he sang. The song even made the Billboard Hot 100 in 2025, and the recording artist made a note of it on Instagram on Oct. 21.

“This is MEGA!!! Debuting No. 71 on the @billboard charts 17 years later,” he wrote on Instagram. “This is a true example of timeless music. To all the fans who made this happen, I LOVE YOU!! Let's keep it going y'all!!!” He also shared the video on TikTok with the caption, "Yeaaaaaaaaa. Thank u to everyone for posting my song and havin fun and showing love!!! 17 years old and timeless."

Fans reacted to Kid Cudi's video in the comment section after the video was shared by Rap. One fan replied, "Bro won trend with his own song." "Cudi really vibin in his hometown doing the Maui Wowie trend," added another. "HE MADE THE SONGG, SO OF COURSE HE GON DO IT."