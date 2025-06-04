Distractify
My 90 in a 30 Is the Latest Trend Taking Over TikTok, but What Even Is It?

The my 90 in a 30 trend is all about dangerous driving.

Updated June 4 2025, 11:43 a.m. ET

For as long as it's existed, TikTok has been an app built around trends of one kind or another. Sometimes, though, those trends are not as easy to understand as you might like them to be. And, until TikTok comes up with some sort of database that helps you understand all these trends, it can be easy to get lost as you try to understand exactly what's happening on the app.

Recently, some users have been discussing their "my 90 in a 30" which has led others to wonder what that phrase means and why it's suddenly everywhere. Here's what we know.

What does my 90 in a 30 mean?

My 90 in a 30 is a TikTok trend that is heavily based on music, and there's also a variation called my 90 in a 35. Either way, though, the trend is about the same thing. It's a trend that asks users to name the song that would make them drive 90 mph in a 30 or 35 mph speed limit zone.

Essentially, then, the question is asking about what song gets you the most hype, but doing it by offering users a specific scenario.

Although plenty of users seemed to understand the trend almost intuitively, there were others who were confused about what the trend was referencing, with some assuming that it had something to do with a person's age.

"Not me thinking it was a '90s song and 30/35 was the age, cause all the songs I heard were older," one person wrote in the comments under a video explaining the trend.

"Girl, I just turned 21 in January, and I still didn’t know what that s--t meant. I’m young but I still be lost," another person wrote.

"Thanks for this (from a teenager who doesn't keep up with slang/brainrot)," another added.

Although many older people might feel like TikTok trends are only inaccessible to them, it certainly seems like people of all ages are finding themselves perplexed by this particular trend.

Picking your own 90 in a 30 song might be hard.

If you're a responsible driver, you've probably never driven 90 in a 30, an undeniably dangerous thing to do. Still, the thought exercise is useful as a new way to think about songs you love. There are certainly plenty of slow or mid-tempo songs that probably don't work for this particular prompt, but there are plenty of hype songs that are well worth considering.

Now that you know what the trend is, you can decide whether your taste in music is cool enough to share with the world, or whether you're a little shy about the song that would make you do that. Jamming in the car has been a staple for generations of young people, and it's good to know that even with the advent of TikTok, young people still do that. Hopefully, they can do it while they drive at least roughly the speed limit, though.

