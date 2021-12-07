Shopping for a Vehicle Online and the Mileage Is "NaN”? Get Ready to Negotiate

It usually means "not a number" or that there's no value associated to the number of miles. So let's say you're looking to purchase cars online; sometimes, folks will put "NA" or "NaN" in the description in the hopes of getting interested folks hitting them up about the car so they can effectively negotiate a sales price, instead of them taking it to the dealer and getting hosed.

But there's another reason why NaN shows up in the car's mileage description.