"NFS" Is the Latest Addition to Snapchat Lingo — What Does It Mean?

Truth be told, every social media platform has their own lingo, with acronyms and phrases only avid users know. So, when a new acronym surfaces, users are always ready to learn all about it. And when it comes to Snapchat, the latest acronym making waves on the app is “NFS.”

So, what exactly does “NFS” mean? Nothing is ever as it seems, so get comfortable as we give you the way of the land.