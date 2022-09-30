Distractify
Home > Viral News > Influencers > Snapchat
Snapchat
Source: GETTY IMAGES

"NFS" Is the Latest Addition to Snapchat Lingo — What Does It Mean?

Tatayana Yomary - Author
By

Sep. 30 2022, Published 4:53 p.m. ET

Part of having the ultimate user-experience on social media apps is understanding the lingo. This way, you won’t be lost in translation and you’ll be able to connect with users on a larger scale.

Article continues below advertisement

Truth be told, every social media platform has their own lingo, with acronyms and phrases only avid users know. So, when a new acronym surfaces, users are always ready to learn all about it. And when it comes to Snapchat, the latest acronym making waves on the app is “NFS.”

So, what exactly does “NFS” mean? Nothing is ever as it seems, so get comfortable as we give you the way of the land.

Snapchat logo
Source: GETTY IMAGES
Article continues below advertisement

The acronym “NFS” is an easy way to say that you're serious about something.

When it comes to the latest in the world of acronyms, NFS has been frequently used by Snapchat users. And while it’s easy to assume that the acronym is related to the not suitable for work “NSFW” acronym, this new addition is completely different.

According to CurrentSchoolNews, the acronym “NFS” simply stands for “no funny s--t.” The acronym, which is also the same as the definition provided on Urban Dictionary, simply represents being serious about something.

Article continues below advertisement
Snapchat filter
Source: GETTY IMAGES

NFS would be used in the midst of conversation if someone is joking with you and you want to make a serious point. It’s also used when expressing a true statement.

Article continues below advertisement

For example, one could say, "NFS, I really need to find a new therapist." This can easily be interpreted as you’re serious about your mental health.

Article continues below advertisement

Or, if you’re ever in a situation on Snapchat where you feel like another user is bothering you, one could simply say, “NFS, please leave me alone.” That way, if you’re a person that’s known to joke around, saying “NFS” signals that you're serious.

NFS has long been used in African American Vernacular English (AAVE).

Social media users that are avid users of AAVE may find that many acronyms and phrases used are terms used on a daily basis. While this news may surprise some social media users, African-American culture has always had a huge influence on pop culture, which also trickles down to social media.

Article continues below advertisement

For example, TikTok user Roger Skaer just went viral for his “f--k around and find out” video. And while the creator put his own spin on the popular phrase, it’s a popular AAVE phrase that has been used for years, as listed by Urban Dictionary.

That said, the acronym NFS is one of many that has long been used in ebonics and will continue to be used by social media users on Snapchat and beyond.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Rumors Suggest an Update Is Coming to Snapchat on October 1, but Are They True?

What Does "WYLL" Mean on Snapchat? The Newest Acronym Explained

If You End up Receiving a Snapchat That Reads "GNS," Here's What It Means

Latest Snapchat News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.