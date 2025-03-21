What Does "Nonce" Mean in England? How a Common Word Took on a Sinister Meaning In England, the word "nonce" once had an innocent meaning — until it became one of the most offensive insults in British slang. By Trisha Faulkner Published March 21 2025, 9:09 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@jackremmington, TikTok/@w.ild.e, and TikTok/@politicsjoe

If you’ve ever come across the word “nonce,” you might not think much of it. In some contexts, it’s completely harmless. In old literature, it simply means “for the time being.” In tech, it refers to a one-time code used in cryptography. Seems innocent enough, right?

Article continues below advertisement

Turns out, “nonce” is also a very widely used slang term in England. It, however, isn’t being used in a kind or harmless manner. So, what does “nonce” mean in England? Keep reading as we take a closer look at this slang term and explore why you should hold off on adding it to your vocabulary.

Article continues below advertisement

What does "nonce" mean in England, and how did it become offensive?

Originally, “nonce” had nothing to do with insults or controversy. The phrase “for the nonce” dates back to Middle English and was used to describe something temporary or for a specific occasion. Writers like Geoffrey Chaucer and William Shakespeare even used it in their works.

Even today, the word still exists in certain fields. In cryptography, a “nonce” refers to a number used once to secure data. In linguistics, a “nonce word” is a word created for a specific use, like a made-up term in a children’s book. So, how did “nonce” take such a dark turn in British slang? The answer, as with many slang terms, seems to lie in prison culture.

Article continues below advertisement

At some point, “nonce” became widely used in U.K. prisons as a label for sex offenders, particularly those convicted of crimes against children. Inmates labeled as "nonces" were often targeted for violence, which led to some being placed in protective custody.

Article continues below advertisement

There’s a popular theory that the word comes from an acronym: "Not on Normal Communal Exercise," supposedly used to indicate that certain prisoners needed to be kept away from the general population. However, this is widely believed to be a backronym — an explanation made up after the fact rather than the actual origin of the word. Regardless of where it started, “nonce” quickly became one of the worst insults a person could receive in British culture.

Many TikTok users misunderstood "nonce" — and regretted it.

Social media, especially TikTok, has played a huge role in spreading misinformation about the word “nonce.” Many users mistakenly believed it was just lighthearted British slang for someone who is silly or clueless — similar to calling someone a dunce.

Article continues below advertisement

Because of this, people started putting “nonce” in their bios or using it as a joke — only to later discover the truth. Once they realized what the word actually meant, many users deleted their posts in embarrassment.

@jackremmington This is like peak British humour to me honestly ♬ original sound - jack rem

Article continues below advertisement

This kind of misunderstanding isn’t uncommon with slang, especially when words cross cultural boundaries. Unfortunately, this is also why it isn’t a great idea to use a slang word you don’t fully understand.

Because of its strong association with criminal behavior, using "nonce" casually — especially in the wrong context — can get you into serious trouble. It’s one of those words that carries weight, even when used as an insult rather than an accusation.