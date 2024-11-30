Home > Entertainment WhatsApp Messaging Check Marks Explained: What Does One Gray Tick Mean? Don’t worry, WhatsApp users — there’s a simple explanation for that one check mark you’re seeing! By D.M. Published Nov. 30 2024, 11:00 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/WhatsAapp

Regular WhatsApp users have probably noticed the little check marks that appear next to messages on the application. These marks aren’t just random symbols — they actually give you insight into your message's journey. WhatsApp is a free messaging app that lets you send texts, make voice and video calls, and share media like photos, videos, and documents. All you need to use it is a smartphone and an internet connection — no SMS fees or international calling charges required.

Whether you’re texting your neighbor or video-calling a friend across the globe, WhatsApp doesn’t charge a dime. WhatsApp operates like your native texting app but with more features and less hassle. Since 2009, the app has grown and developed into the go-to method of communication for users with international friends. However, WhatsApp has undergone some major updates in recent years. The app has introduced a slate of new features, including a check mark that appears next to messages.

What does one check mark mean on WhatsApp?

WhatsApp users are accustomed to navigating the application's ever-evolving interface. However, the single check mark has left some users stomped. Those little check marks are WhatsApp’s way of keeping you updated on your message’s journey. When you see a single gray check mark next to your message, it means your message has successfully left your device and reached WhatsApp’s servers. Essentially, the message is being sent but hasn’t been delivered.

Your message might get stuck with one check mark for several reasons. If the recipient’s phone is turned off or not connected to the internet, WhatsApp can’t deliver the message to their device. Similarly, if the recipient is in an area without Wi-Fi or mobile data, their phone won’t receive messages until they reconnect.

Another possibility is that the recipient has blocked you, in which case your messages will remain with one check mark indefinitely — a frustrating but common scenario. Additionally, technical issues on the recipient’s phone, such as low battery or app glitches, can also prevent delivery. The single check mark changes to two gray checks when the recipient comes online, indicating that your message has been delivered to their device.

WhatsApp was created by two former Yahoo employees.

WhatsApp has become one of the most popular messaging apps in the world, thanks to its creators Brian Acton and Jan Koum. Brian and Jan worked at Yahoo for 20 years before they began developing the messaging app. The first version of WhatsApp was launched in 2009 for iPhones. Back then, it was a basic status-sharing app where users could update their "status" to let others know what they were doing. But when push notifications were introduced, the app evolved into a messaging platform.