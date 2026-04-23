Roman Reigns's "OTC" Title Has Deep Roots in This Pro-Wrestling Family Legacy
Reigns has earned the title.
The wonderful world of professional wrestling, including the WWE, has a storied history of tropes. Tongue-in-cheek gags, like Mr. Perfect throwing and catching his own 90-yard is one example. Each star on the roster has their own theme song and colorful ring outfit. Anything to help create a larger-than-life persona for entertainment purposes is fair game in the squared circle, and that comes with performers going by, in many cases, different aliases.
Roman Reigns is often seen rocking a t-shirt containing the acronym OTC, which is also a nickname. But what does it mean?
What does "OTC" mean in the WWE?
While watching RAW, Smackdown, or any of the promotion's premium events, viewers have most certainly heard Roman Reigns referred to as "The Original Tribal Chief." And the three-letter acronym, OTC, is shorthand for this phrase.
And while the moniker is rooted in a major storyline developed for Roman Reigns, which involves several other performers in the promotion, it carries a historic significance that longtime pro-wrestling fans will appreciate.
Reigns began referring to himself as the Tribal Chief after returning to the WWE after a long hiatus at SummerSlam 2020. Not long after, he began calling himself the Tribal Chief, a name that is rooted in the Anoa'i family, which has produced a long line of popular professional wrestlers.
And it's a lineage that Reigns is deeply embedded in. The sports entertainer's real name is Leati Joseph Anoa'i, and he's a part of a larger family tree that not only helped to shape the WWE but also other popular wrestling promotions, too.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Rikishi, Yokozuna, the Wild Samoans, and the Usos are all connected by the Anoa'i family tree. The "chief" term dates back to Peter Maivia, a legendary pro wrestler who Fandom Wire describes as one of two patriarchs of Samoan pro wrestlers.
The other half of this partnership is Amituanai Anoa'i, the father of Afa and Sika Anoa'i, who were the Wild Samoans tag team. Maivia and Amituanai Anoa'i weren't related; however, they became blood brothers, a revered cultural practice that effectively united their two families.
The Wild Samoans became massively popular, establishing a dominant tag team ring presence across the WWF and other organizations. Yokozuna, who was billed as being a Japanese sumo wrestler, is actually ethnically Samoan: his real name is Rodney Agatupu Anoa'i.
And numerous other stars from the Anoa'i family made massive names for themselves in the world of pro-wrestling. As for Reigns, he was awarded the distinction of being "The Original Tribal Chief" as the head of the Anoa'i family as per his Bloodline storyline.
This WWE narrative saw a rollercoaster of betrayals, factions, and partnerships involving various Samoan wrestlers and members of the Anoa'i family. This includes Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Jacob Fatu, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso.
Sami Zayn earned the title of honorary Uce due to his involvement in WWE's The Bloodline storyline. Additionally, Reigns states that the Anoa'i family brought Zayn into their fold "in real life" as a brother despite not having a blood relation to the legendary stable of Samoan talent.