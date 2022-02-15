Does Your Snapchat Story Say "Other Snapchatters"? Here's What That Means

It’s been over a decade since Snapchat was introduced to the world, and every day, I’m still learning new things about it. One conundrum that I was finally able to get to the bottom of was what “Other Snapchatters” means in regards to Snapchat story views.

If you've been wondering the same thing, you've come to the right place. Keep reading as we unpack what "Other Snapchatters" means.