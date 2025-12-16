Rumors Hint at OVA for 'My Hero Academia' After Finale — What Does "OVA" Mean? Fans all across the 'My Hero Academia' fandom are losing their minds over what they believe is an upcoming OVA. By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 16 2025, 5:07 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @elijam.0, @_scaramiya, @applesmyfav

Fans of anime know that there's an entire language you'll need to understand to be a diehard fan. The universal language isn't just relegated to each individual anime; in fact, it permeates the entire broader fandom.

Article continues below advertisement

Among common words shared between Anime fans: OVA. After online rumors about My Hero Academia took wing, suggesting that the series would get an OVA, the phrase took center stage as people wondered: What exactly does "OVA" mean? Here's what you need to know about OVA and the likelihood of My Hero Academia receiving one.

Source: TOHO Animation

Article continues below advertisement

What does "OVA" mean in anime?

In the world of anime, OVA means one thing: "original video animation." While it's a bit on the nose, OVAs are quite important in the anime world and provide a way for fans and even creators to expand on a story. Think of it as an "extended universe" type of creation. Only these are canon, and generally come straight from the studio that created the anime. They just don't ever arrive on television or the big screen; they head straight to home video formats.

As The Animation Reel notes, OVAs emerged in the 1980s as Japanese homes began to incorporate VCRs, giving people an opportunity to experience an extended story format in their own homes. It provided an extra life to an anime and gave creators control over reaching audiences directly.

Article continues below advertisement

But why exactly are people buzzing so hard about OVAs? It all comes down to a rumor circulating that one of the most widely popular anime, My Hero Academia, would be getting an OVA.

Article continues below advertisement

It's been 170 episodes of extraordinary ups and downs, but My Hero Academia has come to a conclusion. When the final episode aired on Dec. 13, 2025, fans felt their hearts break all around the world. However, the episode dropped a little hint that gave some people hope.

Eagle-eyed fans who sat through the credits noted that a little blurb during the post-episode credits read, "Our story continues on." It's just a blip, but it spells hope for fans everywhere.

Article continues below advertisement

Add that to the fact that the My Hero Academia group has a panel scheduled on Dec. 20, 2025, for Jump Festa, and you automatically have the assumption that there's more in the works. And we're going to learn about it soon. As Screen Rant notes, 430 used to be the canon end to the manga, and it stayed that way for a long time. Until, that is, 431 arrived to tie up some loose ends. It wrapped up Deku and Ochaco's stories and went into detail about the lives of Class 1-A as adults.