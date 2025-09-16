Manga Fans Ask What Happened to Comick After the Beloved Site Suddenly Went Dark Manga and Manwa fans are scrambling as Comick appears to be offline. By Trisha Faulkner Published Sept. 16 2025, 3:30 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/@Crunchyroll and YouTube/@CrunchyrollDubs

Manga and manhwa readers found themselves in a state of panic when Comick, one of the most highly recommended sites for catching up on chapters, suddenly went offline. Maybe you had just finished watching season one of Nina the Starry Eyed Bride or wrapped up Yona of the Dawn and wanted to dive into the manga to continue the story. For many, the natural next step was to open Comick, but instead of pages filled with chapters, they were met with an error message saying the server could not be found.

This sudden blackout sent readers scrambling across Reddit, Facebook, and fan forums in search of answers. Threads quickly filled with the same desperate question: What happened to Comick? The beloved platform had built a reputation for its clean design, wide catalog, and user-friendly interface. Likewise, it had also become a top choice as many similar platforms had shut down over the years.

Fortunately, what happened to Comick was answered by its creator on Discord.

While fans initially feared a temporary outage or another domain migration, the mystery did not last long. The owner of Comick took to Discord to explain the situation, and the news was later shared widely on Reddit. Unfortunately, the answer was not the one readers were hoping for: Comick was shutting down permanently.

In the announcement, the owner explained that maintaining the site had become overwhelming. Constantly battling domain bans, ad network restrictions, and looming legal threats had made running Comick more effort than it was worth. For years, the platform had navigated an unstable environment, shifting domains and patching issues to stay online. As of September 2025, the toll had simply grown too heavy for the owner to continue to keep the site up.

The closure hit fans hard, not only because Comick had become such a reliable reading platform but also because it felt like one of the best-designed options in a crowded but unstable landscape. Reddit threads filled with praise for how easy it was to use, with many lamenting that no other site quite measured up.

RIP to Comick today.



When Dex got nuked, this was the next place to go to find hard to find manga. Getting harder and harder to read the manga unavailable through legal means. pic.twitter.com/Xzm5I0sbcz — Axelablaze Productions (@Axelablaze_PaC) September 16, 2025

What happened to the personal libraries of those who used the platform?

Beyond losing access to chapters, many readers panicked at the thought of losing the personalized libraries they had carefully built on Comick. The site allowed fans to track titles much like their Crunchyroll watchlist or their personal lists on MyAnimeList. Users could keep tabs on what they had finished, what they were currently reading, and what they hoped to explore next. For long-time users of the platform, their personal manga libraries had grown pretty long.

When the site first went dark, fans worried those libraries had vanished for good. Fortunately, in the Discord announcement, the owner reassured readers that their data was safe. “Although the site is no longer online, I want to reassure you that your personal manga/comic lists remain safe,” the owner wrote, adding that he was preparing a dedicated page where users could access and export their lists. That promise softened the blow for many, offering a measure of comfort amid the disappointment of losing such a beloved platform.

decent list of alternatives for all the friends I’ve put on to ComicK pic.twitter.com/nnIrgAxi4y — franqui 💫 (@Voltekka_) September 16, 2025