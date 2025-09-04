Blackbeard Catarina Devon Touched Saturn for More Than Just a New Look — Here's Why When Saturn asked what Devon and Augur were after, the latter coolly replied, "the world." By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 4 2025, 6:32 p.m. ET Source: Toei Animation

While most of One Piece is focused on our merry band of protagonists, the Straw Hat Pirates, there are some intriguing additional heroes, anti-heroes, and antagonists that we meet along the way. Including Catarina Devon, one of the most powerful level 6 Impel Down prisoners.

Freed and recruited to the Blackbeard Pirates, she's now one most of the most powerful captains around, helming the Sixth Ship through many adventures. During the Egghead Island arc, she did something that has people questioning her motives: she touched Saturn. But why? Some fans believe that she wanted more than a new appearance to play with. Here's what we know about why she might have done it, beyond the obvious.

Why did Catarina Devon touch Saturn in the Egghead Island arc?

It was a surprisingly tense moment: Devon approached Saturn, wondering at the fact that one of the Five Elders was laid low. She marveled at his powers, already looking like she was coming up with a plan. She noted that she couldn't recall ever seeing one of the Elders descend to the ground, approaching the silent Elder. She then laid her hand on his foot, and declared "mission complete."

Saturn questioned why she was there, along with Captain Van Augur, mocking her for submitting to Marshall D. Teach, aka the original Blackbeard. Saturn asked what they were really after, and Augur coolly, replied, "The world." Saturn took a swing, and the duo leapt away. But why did Devon touch Saturn? Many assumed that she simply wanted to use the Nine-Tailed Fox powers she received from the Dragon Fruit to imitate his appearance.

But one Reddit user points out that her plans likely include much more than just imitating his face. Her powers of impersonation, the user suggests, include taking on the other person's memories. And, let's face it, having the memories of an Elder would be far more useful than having the face of one.

Devon is a lot more powerful than many people realize.

However, by absorbing his likeness, Devon can also transform into the ultra-powerful Ushi Oni, which may be an even greater motive for her unusual move, according to Game Rant. So, realistically, her motives were likely layered. With access to his skills, his face, and his memories, Devon has just added significantly to her arsenal. As if she needed more.

In some ways, Devon doesn't need the powers she might gain from Saturn to be a formidable force of nature. She was already powerful in her own right when Teach sprang her from Impel Downs (per One Piece Fandom Wiki). As Captain of the Sixth Ship, she is one of Teach's most powerful Blackbeards, and a foe to be reckoned with.

