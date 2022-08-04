What Does Savannah Chrisley Do for a Living? Here's an Update
There’s a ton of drama surrounding the Chrisley family from Chrisley Knows Best. Todd Chrisley, the patriarch of the family, has recently been accused of having an extramarital affair behind his wife’s back. To make matters worse, he and his wife are being charged with tax evasion and fraud.
One of their daughters, Savannah Chrisley, has made a huge name for herself on the hit reality show. Fans are curious to know what she does for a living … and what her net worth is. Here’s the truth about Savannah.
What does Savannah Chrisley do for a living?
One of the main ways Savannah earns money is by starring in her family's reality TV show. Just like her other family members, she earns a salary for being part of the show. According to CA Knowledge, she is earning $42,000 per month. Interestingly enough, Savannah doesn’t just rely on her reality TV income to live her best life. She’s also a full-blown entrepreneur.
A quick scroll through her Instagram reveals that she’s all about business. She owns a health and beauty brand called Sassy by Savannah Chrisley where she sells products anyone can purchase. Some of those products include sleeping eye masks, lip kits, moisturizers, and lip gloss.
She also sells eyeshadow palettes and more. Other major celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Rihanna have launched beauty lines in the past, proving that the cosmetics industry is always going to be booming. It’s probably why Savannah knew it was a smart route to take. On the official website for her brand, some of her products are completely sold out!
Since Savannah has over 2.6 million followers on Instagram, it’s safe to say that she’s also a bona fide social media influencer. Any brand or product she chooses to represent on her page can lead to a massive payout. The main thing she likes to advertise on her Instagram is her own beauty line, though. Entrepreneurship is totally in her blood.
What is Savannah Chrisley's net worth?
As of now, Savannah Chrisley has a net worth of $500,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth. They report that before her reality TV show career and entrepreneurship path, she was also a beauty pageant contestant. Being comfortable in front of crowds and cameras is obviously coming in handy for her now.
How does Savannah Chrisley feel about her parents legal troubles?
Since Savannah‘s parents are going through such public legal issues right now, it’s obvious that fans might have concerns about how she’s handling everything. She posted a caption on Instagram to express how she was feeling about it all on June 22, 2022.
She wrote, “Sitting here this morning reflecting on life … Pre-storm and post-storm. One thing I can say is that I’m thankful for those around that choose to love and love hard … No matter how difficult it may be." In the video she posted, she’s posing for selfies with most of her family members.