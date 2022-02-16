Simone Biles Shares a Stunning Video of Her 8-Carat Engagement Ring on Instagram

Simone Biles Shares a Stunning Video of Her 8-Carat Engagement Ring on InstagramBy Sara Belcher
Feb. 15 2022, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
ICYMI, U.S. gymnastic superstar Simone Biles spent her Valentine's Day in one of the most romantic ways possible — celebrating her new engagement! While those who haven't been keeping up with Simone's personal life might be surprised to know she's seeing someone (who is not Zac Efron), the professional athlete said yes to boyfriend Jonathan Owens on the Day of Love.
Of course, many congratulations to the happy couple are in order. But we're here to talk about what we're really all wondering: What does the ring look like?
Simone and Jonathan shared the news of their engagement the day after Valentine's Day.
While we were all snuggled up with our significant others (or our pets, if you were single this V-Day), Simone and Jonathan were out to a romantic dinner, where he got down on one knee and popped the question.
"THE EASIEST YES," Simone captioned her post, sharing a slideshow of photos from the night, including one of Jonathan down on one knee. "I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! Let’s get married FIANCÉ."
Jonathan, an NFL safety for the Houston Texans, shared a similar carousel of photos to celebrate the engagement.
"Woke up this morning with a fiancée," the post read. "Appreciate my dawg @don_julio314 for helping me set everything up, she really had no clue what was coming."
Jonathan closed out the post by thanking the ring's designer, ZoFrost, saying, "You went crazy on this one, bro. Really made the night special."
The pair have been together for two years, doting on each other online and showing off their relationship. They started seeing each other as the original COVID-19 lockdown began, which Jonathan said allowed them to really get close.
Speaking to Texas Monthly, Jonathan revealed, "It was one of the few times in her life where everything was just shut off and she couldn’t do anything. So, we used it to get to know each other — really get to know each other."
Simone shared a close-up shot of her engagement ring on Instagram.
In her Instagram post sharing her announcement that she got engaged, the athlete also shared a couple of close-up shots of the ring — because she knows her audience.
Jonathan got down on one knee to propose to the Olympic gold medal winner with a pretty sizeable rock. The ZoFrost-designed ring is simple yet stunning, featuring an oval-cut diamond set without a cushion, and a band encrusted with diamonds to add to the ring's sparkle.
While Simone (of course) didn't share too many other details on the design of the ring, Us Weekly reported that it's likely "at least 8 carats with an approximate value of $300,000," CEO of The Diamond Pro Mike Fried told the outlet.
Simone's fiancé is estimated to be worth around $5 million — so while this may seem like a pretty penny to spend on a ring, when you have that much money (and a partner like Simone), you'd drop some serious cash.