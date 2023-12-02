Home > FYI What Does "Spin the Block" Really Mean? It Can Mean More Than Just Getting Back With Your Ex "Spin the block" is a popular phrase online, but what does it mean? Read on for its most common meaning and other ways it can be used. By Kelly Corbett Dec. 1 2023, Published 7:34 p.m. ET Source: X / @theproblem242; X / @neenab13

Forget the days of clear communication and saying what you mean! Today's generation thrives on coded language and phrases that seem witty while also defying logic. Remember when "ate" was simply the past tense of "eating"? Now, being told you "ate" is one of the highest compliments. Anyway, let’s chat about the phrase "spin the block." The phrase has been popping up on TikTok and other social media platforms. What does it mean?

What does the "spin the block" mean?

Have you ever been lost and found yourself driving around in circles? Perhaps you drove down one block a few minutes ago and find yourself back there again. You figure, "What the heck," and take another spin around. Maybe your outcome will be different this time.

The most common meaning of the phrase "spin the block" means to get back with someone you used to be romantically involved with. As in when someone goes back to their ex, or fling, anyone that they may have been involved with. As one user on X wrote: "Thinking you can successfully spin the block just cuz you texted me at 2am is crazy." Another user said: "My ex sent me a parlay saying when I’m ready to spin the block he’ll come pick me up."

Thinking you can successfully spin the block just cuz you texted me at 2am is crazy — Nanami’s widow (in mourning) 🧚🏽‍♀️ (@kii_nah_) November 30, 2023

Meanwhile, a third expanded their definition of "spin the block" to mean going back to something or someone you have a history with. "One thing I don’t do is spin the block whether it’s a job, city I’ve lived, relationship, friendship," read their tweet.

One thing I don’t do is spin the block whether it’s a job, city I’ve lived, relationship, friendship ✌🏿 https://t.co/8JiPf0vgYZ pic.twitter.com/OL05jflbEh — Stand On Business! 💪🏿 (@theproblem242) November 30, 2023

Judging from these users' tone, they seem to think of it as a negative phrase. Because if things didn't work out the first time, why would they work out now?

However, it's all about perspective. Other folks frame "spin the block" more positively, viewing it as a return to something or a second chance. "When you’re a good person don’t worry about revenge. God gonna spin the block for you," penned another user, implying that a new start was on the horizon.

Had to spin the block for seconds pic.twitter.com/n5uBNq2a3S — JMSA (7-3)😔 (@SlidesMc) November 23, 2023