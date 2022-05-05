What Do the Blue and Purple Rings Mean on Snapchat?

Navigating the intricacies of different social media platforms, especially those that have been around for a few years, can feel like a daunting task. In an effort to stay relevant, oftentimes these different applications will test out or permanently adopt new features in an attempt to keep people hooked and using their products.

And while the ability to do more with an app is hardly ever a bad thing, it can take some getting used to, and questions arise — as is the case with Snapchat users who are wondering: What does the purple circle I see on on someone's profile picture mean?