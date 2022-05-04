Snapchat Geofilters Are Pretty Easy to Create for Any Event or Occasion

Once you've designed the filter, you'll need to upload it to Snapchat. To do that, go to the Snapchat On-Demand site and click on "Create Now." After you log in, you'll be asked to upload your design. Once you've done that, you'll get a preview of how the filter looks and also be given an option to name it.

Then, you'll need to select the dates and times when you want to filter to be active. These can't be edited after the filter has been submitted.