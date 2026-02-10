What Does “Trade With Athena” Mean? Message Behind Super Bowl LX Streaker Explained Three words on a streaker’s back sparked confusion, memes, and searches—but the meaning behind them was strictly business. By Darrell Marrow Published Feb. 10 2026, 11:55 a.m. ET Source: NFL

Super Bowl LX already had enough going on, but the internet still found time to hyper-fixate on three words scrawled across a streaker’s back. With about 12:54 left in the game, Alex Gonzalez sprinted onto the turf during fourth-quarter action as thousands watched from the stands and millions tuned in at home. Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams joined the chase and helped bring Alex down near the 10-yard line before stadium security took over and cuffed him.

NBC did not air the incident, since networks avoid giving pitch invaders free airtime. However, folks are still curious about the meaning behind “Trade with Athena,” a slogan that was written on Alex’s body.

What does “Trade with Athena” mean?

“Trade with Athena” appears to be a promotional tagline tied to Alex’s online trading brand and paired with the handle “@FXALEXG.” The phrase functions as advertising for his Forex-focused hustle rather than a protest or political statement.

STREAKER! And Washington State’s own Kyle Williams stops him 🤣 pic.twitter.com/0U4IUO9xdu — Arielle Orsuto (@ArielleOrsuto) February 9, 2026

The disruption happened in the fourth quarter at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara during the Seahawks–Patriots matchup. NBC skipped the footage, but announcer Mike Tirico acknowledged the moment on air. “Meanwhile, we have some rocket scientist running on the field,” he said, according to SFGate.

Santa Clara police told NBC Bay Area that the man who ran onto the field was 25-year-old Alex, and he did not act alone. Authorities also identified a second field intruder as 24-year-old Sebastian Rivera Jimenez.

Alex Gonzalez is a known Super Bowl streaker.

Streaking isn’t new territory for Alex. In 2025, he ran onto the field during the third quarter of Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, according to talkSport. Security detained Alex and Sebastian, and authorities booked both men into Clark County jail on misdemeanor charges for prohibited conduct at an athletic event. After his arrest, Alex went on Instagram and admitted he carefully planned the stunt.

“One of my goals has always been to streak the Super Bowl,” Alex said, per talkSport. “And I don’t want to be that guy, that I’m rich and I’m 50 years old and I’m like, ‘Damn, I wish I would’ve done that when I was younger.’”