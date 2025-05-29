What Does Wataa Mean? Find out What the Internet Says About the Slang Term What in the world does "wataa" mean? By Niko Mann Published May 29 2025, 3:31 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @go.gettakb

The internet is buzzing with the slang term "wataa," and people are wondering — what in the world does wataa mean? Is it slang for the word water? Is it short for whatever? Folks want to know! Hip-hop star GoGetta.Kb is one artist who popularized the term. He used the term for his single "Wataa" on his album 2024, "Go Get No Gimmies."

Article continues below advertisement

According to YouTube, the song has explicit lyrics, so did the recording artist invent the term? Or did he just incorporate internet slang into his music? Well, it seems that the term wataa is widely used, and it could mean several things.

Source: TikTik / doraliss00

Article continues below advertisement

What does "wataa" mean? Is it slang?

According to the Urban Dictionary, wataa means several things. It is sometimes slang for the word water. However, it also has several other meanings. It can also mean a word used in martial arts when someone karate chops another in the throat. The person delivering the chop may say afterward, "wataa," just to add insult to injury.

That's not all the word means. According to Wiktionary, it refers to something "shocking, explicit, risqué, or provocative" and is widely used to indicate adult content, including pornography. Others claim the word is simply slang for "what up?" A post on Medium claims the word is often used along with the Hindi word, chudai, which translates to sexual intercourse. The article noted that young folks in particular are using the term wataa as slang on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Slang can be a helpful tool to replace naughty words with new lingo on social media. It helps users avoid strict content policies. "For creators, this kind of slang is a powerful tool," read the article. "It allows them to connect with their audience, promote their work, and build a community — all while staying within the rules of social media platforms." TikTok user @@doraliss00 shared a video of herself lip-syncing to the 2017 song "Water" by recording artist Ugly God.

Article continues below advertisement

Other TikTok users posted sexy content with the music of Tyla and Travis Scott playing in the background. Travis was featured on Tyla's "Water" remix last year, and the video has been viewed more than 19 million times on YouTube. The video features Tyla lying in water wearing not much, as well as singing in the rain.

Basically, the term is thrown around on social media anytime someone posts something shocking, taboo, or naughty. For instance, a person may share a dirty picture with the caption, "Wataa!" Others will say or do something sexy, twerk, or simply share a booty pic while using the slang term to entice. Other times, if a person is posting nudity on their OnlyFans account, they may alert their subscribers by saying something like, “More wataa pics coming soon!”