Are You Wondering What the Puerto Rican Word "Wepa" Means? You Aren't Alone "Wepa" is Puerto Rican slang. By Niko Mann Published Feb. 10 2026, 2:27 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Folks are still talking about Bad Bunny's superb Super Bowl halftime show performance on Feb. 8, 2026. The Puerto Rican recording artist's performance was full of cultural pride, celebrity cameos, and blessings for all of America (and we mean all of the countries of the Americas, not just the USA).

Article continues below advertisement

Bad Bunny also often says "Wepa" during his concerts, and despite the Grammy Award-winning singer not saying it during his halftime show performance, the term began to trend on social media after the show, and people want to know what it means. So, what does the word "Wepa" mean?

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What does "Wepa" mean? Here's what we found out.

"Wepa" is a Latin-American Spanish slang exclamation that originated in Puerto Rico. It is used to convey excitement, congratulations, celebrations, and joy. It is considered similar to the English phrase "Wow" or the phrase "Oh yeah." It can also mean "That’s awesome," according to Dictionary.com. In Puerto Rican Spanish, the word is a versatile slang term that originated as an imitation of the English expression "Woo-hoo."

The popularity of "Wepa" in Puerto Rico rose in 1074 after the song "El Jogorio (Wepa Wepa Wepa)" by Alfonso Velez. The song became popular throughout the country, Latin America, and the Caribbean. In 2009, the hashtag "#WepaWednesday" began trending as an alternative to the term "hump day." Singer Gloria Estefan also popularized the term with her 20011 hit, "Wepa."

Article continues below advertisement

"Wepa" is also heard at dance events and is popular in Latin music, particularly merengue and Salsa music. Puerto Ricans also shout out the term at almost any happy occasion, including birthdays. weddings, graduations, dances, and TikTok user @puertoricostories defined the term as an expression or feeling of joy. "Why do Puerto Ricans yell 'Wepa' for everything? Birthdays, graduations, just hearing a good song," he said. "It's not just celebrations, it's a cultural exhale."

Article continues below advertisement

"'Wepa' doesn't have a direct translation," he continued. "It's joy, it's pride, it's energy, it's a way of saying, 'I see you, I feel that, and I'm with you.' It shows up at family parties, in salsa songs, shouted across parking lots, and in the middle of Walmart. It's loud, it's spontaneous, and it means something different every time you say it."

Article continues below advertisement

"It might be your uncle hyping you up for getting a job, your grandma yelling it when the dominoes hit just right, or someone in the Bronx throwing it into the street when a Reggaeton beat drops at a stoplight," he added. "But here's the thing, 'Wepa' isn't just hype, it's survival, it's what our joy sounds like after generations of struggle." The TikTok creator went on to say that "wepa" is a word that doesn't ask permission to be happy. "It just shows up and takes space."