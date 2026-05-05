What "Wow" Really Means in British Slang as Donald Trump Recalls Royal Visit A single “wow” from Queen Camilla has fans debating whether it was praise, politeness, or royal shade. By Darrell Marrow Published May 5 2026, 11:02 a.m. ET Source: Mega

A tiny three-letter word has the internet cracking jokes about Donald Trump again. After Trump said Queen Camilla reacted to his Oval Office decor with “wow,” folks started wondering what the word really means in British slang. However, the answer is not as dramatic as the internet wants it to be, but the context is still pretty funny.

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What does “wow” mean in British slang?

In British English, “wow” usually means what it means in American English. It shows surprise, excitement, pleasure, admiration, or amazement. The Cambridge Dictionary defines “wow” as an informal exclamation used to show surprise and sometimes pleasure.

Source: Mega

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Collins Dictionary also lists it in British English as an exclamation of “admiration” or “amazement.” “Wow” can work as slang when used as a noun for a person or thing that is amazingly successful or attractive, or as a verb meaning to stir up major enthusiasm.

And while “wow” does not automatically equal shade in British slang, the internet still had fun with it. British communication often relies on understatement, sarcasm, and subtle humor, which can make simple words sound loaded. According to Cultural Atlas, British sarcasm and understatement can be very subtle and nuanced, making it hard for outsiders to know when someone is joking. That means a British “wow” can be sincere, politely stunned, or judgmental.

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Source: Mega

What did Donald Trump say about Queen Camilla?

The Trump connection started after King Charles III and Queen Camilla visited the White House during their April state visit. The White House said Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted the royal couple for the first state visit by a British monarch in nearly 20 years. The visit included an arrival ceremony, meetings, and a formal dinner.

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Trump later brought up Camilla’s reaction while speaking at the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches. According to a transcript of his May 1 remarks, he described the Oval Office as a place where major figures walk in and say “wow.” Then he brought Camilla into the story. “She said, ‘Wow, this is the Oval Office,’” Trump said, per the Daily Express U.S. He went on to add that hearing the remarks from the Queen of England was “very cool.”