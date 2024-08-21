Home > Entertainment > Celebrity What Episodes of 'The West Wing' was Matthew Perry In? The actor earned two Emmy nominations for his guest appearances on the NBC political drama, 'The West Wing.' By Sarah Kester Published Aug. 21 2024, 10:23 a.m. ET Source: NBC

When it comes to Matthew Perry’s most famous roles, it’s only natural that Chandler Bing from Friends comes to mind first. Could he have been more iconic during his 10 years on the show?

But the actor also flexed his acting muscles in several other roles. This includes stints on The Good Wife, Cougar Town, and Beverly Hills, 90210. He also appeared on The West Wing, an NBC political drama that aired from 1999 to 2006. How many episodes of West Wing was Matthew Perry in? Read on to learn about the actor's foray from comedy to drama.

What episodes of 'The West Wing' was Matthew Perry in?

The actor appeared in three episodes of The West Wing: "Evidence of Things Not Seen" (Season 4, Episode 20), "Life on Mars" (Season 4, Episode 21), and "Separation of Powers" (Season 5, Episode 7).

Matthew's time on the show was memorable, as he was able to flex his dramatic acting skills — something he couldn’t do often on a sitcom like Friends. As a comedy actor, viewers loved seeing that Matthew had incredible range. In fact, he did so well on The West Wing that he was nominated twice for an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. He didn't win, but the role of Joe Quincy has been cemented into the hearts of The West Wing fans forever. Matthew’s father, John Bennett Perry, was also a guest star on The West Wing. He appeared on the show first in 2001.

That wasn’t the only show they were on together. Matthew’s dad also appeared on Season 4 Episode 18 of Friends as the dad of the man Rachel was dating. They also both appeared in a 2004 cameo on Scrubs. Earlier in his career, Matthew acted in the short-lived series Home Free. His father appeared in one episode as a judge. They got to play father and son for the first time in 1997’s Fools Rush In.

When Matthew Perry tragically died at the age of 54 from a ketamine overdose, his family released a statement. "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," the family told People. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."