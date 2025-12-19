Rams Wide Receiver Puka Nacua Apologized for Making an Antisemitic Gesture Puka Nacua offered what seemed like a sincere apology for the gesture. By Joseph Allen Published Dec. 19 2025, 9:36 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Although there are plenty of talented wide receivers in the NFL, Puka Nacua has emerged as one of the best. As the Los Angeles Rams make a push for the playoffs, Nacua is facing backlash over a gesture he made during a recent livestream. Nacua has since apologized for the gesture, and he has not faced any punishment from the league.

Following the news that Nacua had made an antisemitic gesture, though, many wanted to better understand what the gesture was. Here's what we know about what he did and how he apologized.

What gesture did Puka Nacua do?

During a recent livestream with Adin Ross and Mikyle Rafiq, also known as N3on, two streamers, Puka was encouraged by Adin to incorporate a new gesture into his next touchdown celebration. Adin, who is Jewish, told Puka that he should rub his hands together, a gesture that has historically been used to suggest that Jewish people are greedy. Puka then performed the gesture on the livestream multiple times.

Puka also promised Adin that he would incorporate the gesture into a touchdown celebration. "I promise," he said. "I got you, man." In a post on Instagram, Puka offered an apology and said that he was unaware that the gesture was viewed as antisemitic. "When I appeared the other day on a social media livestream, it was suggested to me to perform a specific movement as part of my next touchdown celebration," he wrote.

"At the time, I had no idea this act was antisemitic in nature and perpetuated harmful stereotypes against Jewish people," his post continued. "I deeply apologize to anyone who was offended by my actions as I do not stand for any form of racism, bigotry, or hate of another group of people." While we have nothing except Puka's word on whether he knew the context around the gesture, it seems clear that he is sincerely remorseful.

The NFL condemned Puka's actions, but has not punished him.

In a statement, the NFL condemned Puka's gesture. "The NFL strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and derogatory behavior directed towards any group or individual," the league said. "The continuing rise of antisemitism must be addressed across the world, and the NFL will continue to stand with our partners in this fight. Hatred has no place in our sport or society."

Puka was also asked about the gesture after the Rams' loss to the Seahawks in overtime. "Coach has just echoed that he's always in continuous support of me," Puka said. "He's disappointed in some of the actions that are just distracting my teammates. And it's something I know I'll learn from. I don't want to be a distraction in any week, and especially in a short week, so we had talked about that. He's right there behind me."