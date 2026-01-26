A Shooting at New Orleans's Famed Dooky Chase's Restaurant Leaves Residents With Questions "He did not shoot back. Retaliations to what?" By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 26 2026, 4:25 p.m. ET Source: WWLTV

New Orleans is known for its lively nightlife, rich history, and, let's face it, the food. From beignets to po' boys, down to gumbo and jambalaya, The Big Easy is the place to be for a big appetite. After Hurricane Katrina brought devastation to the Crescent City, numerous businesses shuttered their doors for good.

Article continues below advertisement

Thankfully, not every old fave was taken down permanently. The famous Dooky Chase's Restaurant, which opened in 1941, closed for two years following Katrina. When it opened back up, the historic Tremé neighborhood was grateful for its return. Sadly, tragedy struck the popular Creole restaurant again in January 2026. What happened? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened at Dooky Chase's Restaurant?

It was a typical Friday night at Dooky Chase's Restaurant when a gunman chased a teenager into the establishment. The incident occurred Jan. 16, and according to one eyewitness, it happened so quickly it was "all a blur," per Fox 8 Live. "The adrenaline was kicking in," she recalled. "As soon as we heard the shots, we hit the floor, and the staff kind of ushered my daughter and I back into the kitchen, and that’s where we stayed."

The shooter was after 19-year-old Kareem Harris, a former employee who was killed in the restaurant. Three other tourists were also injured. "I don’t know what y’all killed my little brother for," said Harris's sister, Kia Simmons. "My little brother didn’t do y’all nothing." Two women from Los Angeles were critically wounded while a third, from Lake Worth, Fla., was grazed by a bullet. As of this writing, the gunman has yet to be apprehended.

Article continues below advertisement

Dookie Chase's Restaurant released a statement following the shooting.

The Chase family released a statement about the shooting on the Dookie Chase Instagram account, saying they were grateful for the outpouring of love and support from friends, guests, and staff. "Dookie Chase's Restaurant has always been a place of gathering, culture, and care. We remain steadfast in our commitment to the people of New Orleans."

Article continues below advertisement

A few days after the shooting, Dookie Chase's Restaurant reopened with a blessing ceremony, reports Fox 8 Live. A priest circled the establishment, sprinkling holy water while blessing the beloved food spot. The ceremony was attended by Mayor Helena Moreno, Deputy Mayor of Public Safety Michael Harrison, District Attorney Jason Williams, and several other city leaders.