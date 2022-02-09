Cree Campbell of 'Growing up Hip Hop' Talks Tee Tee Drama — "We're at a Cordial Place" (EXCLUSIVE)

Admittedly, Season 7 of WEtv's hit show Growing up Hip Hop has been filled with drama. Each week, the show dives into the lives of actors, entrepreneurs, and aspiring musicians with ties to some of hip-hop’s royalty.

Bringing together different personalities can create a tense environment, but no one expected for things to hit a new low. Unfortunately, Cree Campbell has found herself receiving major heat on and off the show.