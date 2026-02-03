Harper and Kate Got Into a Tense Fight on the 'LOL Podcast' — Here's What Happened Kate walked off the show and said she's not coming back. By Risa Weber Published Feb. 3 2026, 1:57 p.m. ET Source: TikTok @thelolpodcast

Spending a lot of time with the same people is not always easy, especially if the stakes are high or you tend to get on each other's nerves. That seems to be the case with the influencers on the LOL Podcast. They post new 1-hour videos twice a week, which means they spend a lot of time together, not just filming but also prepping for podcasts.

In early 2026, podcasters Harper and Kate had a falling out while filming the podcast. It seems that a build-up of small jabs and annoyances boiled over into a public disagreement. Kate said that Harper couldn't stay on topic, and Harper felt like Kate was acting like she was her mom. Here's what happened.

It all started when Kate asked Harper to stop talking about poop.

After Kate asked Harper to move on from talking about her stomach issues, Harper said that it seems that Kate is mad at her for everything she says. Someone made a comment about a hole in Kate's pants, and the group joked about Kate not being able to fit through a door anymore. As Kate tried to tell the story of what happened that caused her pants to rip, Harper audibly sighed into her mic.

Maverick said, "People get fat in the winter; sometimes their pants get holes in them." Harper then announced that she didn't like what Maverick said, but that she also didn't like Kate's attitude. Kate argued that she didn't have an attitude and was simply speaking her mind. She explained that after 15 minutes of Harper talking about her poop, it was time to change the subject. Harper responded, "Well, sorry you don't have a long attention span. Clearly, it's showing."

Kate was annoyed at Harper for going on tangents and being on her phone during filming.

The group jumped on the attention span comment, asking Kate when the last time she had a long attention span was, and Kate said that she can "stay on topic all episode, if she needs to," which was a dig at Harper's tendency to go off on tangents. Then Harper checked her phone, and Kate said that they all need to be better at not going on their phones during the podcast. Harper quipped that they all need to get more sleep so that they're not so moody.

Kate said the group puts a spotlight on her when she's in a bad mood.

Kate argued that she just wanted to stay on topic, and Harper said that it seemed like Kate just wanted to talk about herself. Kate stated that no one has asked her how she's been doing lately, and said they always talk about the "same people and their stomach issues," meaning Harper. Harper then called Kate a "grown woman," which got a big response from the group.

Kate stated that the group brushes past it if the other members are in a bad mood, but they get stuck on hers. Harper interrupts her to talk about how small her teeth are. Kate again says that she feels like she gets put under a "spotlight" when she's having a bad day, and Harper quietly taunts, "pick me, pick me" into her microphone.

Harper defends herself by joking that her brain hasn't matured yet, since she's not 25. She adds that Kate's clearly hasn't either. Kate finally has had enough and walks off the set.

Kate is leaving the podcast.

Kate announced that she's leaving the podcast, but she also said that it has nothing to do with her fight with Harper. She said that all the comments on her posts are about her fight with Harper, even if the posts are about something completely different. Kate said that the podcast takes so much out of all of the hosts. "I’m exhausted, I’m drained, I’m tired of it," she said of the podcast in a TikTok.

Kate and Harper aren't talking.

Cash and Maverick talked to Harper to try to mediate the situation. Harper told them that she feels like Kate should be more mature and be "the adult in the situation," since Kate is 21 and there's a four-year age difference between them. She says that she felt disrespected and that it was "rude" for a "grown woman" to walk off the podcast when they had a disagreement.