Bravo's hit reality series Vanderpump Rules always brings the drama, but this time, one confession has made the group enraged. In the latest episode, Scheana Shay's fiancé Brock Davies confessed he slapped his ex-wife. While the conversation around Brock's actions circled within the show, the social media discussion focused on something else.During the episode, many eagle-eyed fans noticed that Brock only had four fingers on his left hand. The audience swarmed to social media, and speculation flooded in on what happened to Brock's left hand. While some viewers have seen this before, they never thought twice about it.However, following his domestic violence confession, fans became curious about the backstory of his left hand. Some fans are saying he tried to hide his hand during an interview with Andy Cohen, so what's going on? What happened to his left hand?What happened to Brock Davies' left hand?Fans of Vanderpump Rules should've been horrified by Brock's confession, but they were distracted by his left hand. Many viewers took to Twitter to address their recent discovery.\n\n"Brock is missing a finger in one of his hands??? How did I miss this? Wonder what happened," one user wrote. Another user said, "Brock is missing a finger. I wonder if it was a rugby accident or he was born that way."While this is all rumor and speculation, it's worth noting that a Reddit source says it's due to a childhood mishap.\n\n"Childhood accident. I can't remember the details, but he's talked about it several times," they report. Another source adds that Brock's hand got caught in a gate, resulting in the loss of a finger.As stated before, some viewers thought Brock appeared to be hiding his left hand in an interview with Andy Cohen for Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. \n\n"I noticed throughout the interview on WWHL he kept hiding his hand, so I assumed he was embarrassed," a Reddit user penned.We dug through Brock's Instagram and realized that his left hand has been visible since his first post. He makes no effort to hide it from his internet persona, which seems like a good thing. \n\nIn a photo Brock shared last November to announce he and Scheana were having a baby girl, his left hand is completely on display.Some reports suggest that because his index finger looks wider than his other fingers, Brock might've undergone surgery at some point to close the gap of his missing digit.Whatever the case may be, we think the viewers should focus their energy on the central drama in the show right now. Brock admitted that he hit his ex-wife — why does he still have a spot on the show? Scheana and Brock's future is uncertain, and we don't know what this discovery means for them going forward.\n\nNew episodes of Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.