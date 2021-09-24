Caleb Plant’s Mom Met a Hostile and Tragic End at the Hands of Police

The world of combat sports is an interesting one, especially boxing, which has been seeing a resurgence as of late after mixed martial arts has been stealing headlines for a very long time. The sweet science has more than a handful of stars that sell pay-per-views, but one of the biggest right now is Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, who has looked nigh-unstoppable ever since his only loss to Floyd "Money" Mayweather.

There was a bit of controversy between him and new rival Caleb Plant at a recent press conference, and the tragic story of what happened to Caleb's mother is now circulating social media as a result.

What happened to Caleb Plant's mom?

The Tennessee native and Mexican slugger came to blows at a recent press conference while hyping up their Nov. 6, 2021 bout on Showtime Boxing. A visibly irritated Canelo began shouting the word "motherf--ker" to Caleb and shoved the boxer. Caleb casually accosted Canelo and threw a left hook, one Canelo artfully dodged while tossing away his sunglasses before landing two shots of his own.

The blows Canelo threw left a cut under Caleb's left eye, and the two men were separated. When asked about what prompted such a violent response after the conference, Canelo stated that trash talk doesn't bother him. However, when his mother is invoked, he won't stand for it. Caleb denied ever saying anything about Canelo's mother and asked reporters who posed the question if they knew what happened to his own mom.

Beth Plant, Caleb's mother, was shot and killed by a police officer, who reportedly acted in self defense after she threatened him with a knife in an ambulance. The deputy in question yelled at Beth several times to drop the knife as she accosted him with the blade she pulled from her backpack after fighting being restrained. After being shot, she was transported to the hospital.

The wounds she suffered from ultimately proved to be fatal, and she died on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Caleb uploaded several social media posts honoring his mom's legacy, referencing the "demons" she fought prior to the fatal stand-off with police.

Love you forever and always momma . You always said “work hard bubba” and I did. All you needed was help with your demons... your free now momma🖤 pic.twitter.com/kqgYOg4Bkc — CalebPlant (@SweetHandsPlant) March 10, 2019 Source: Twitter