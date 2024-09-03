Home > News Rumors Are Swirling That a Venezuelan Gang Has Taken Over Apartments in Aurora The apartments have not been taken over by any gang, police say. By Joseph Allen Published Sept. 3 2024, 9:42 a.m. ET Source: Twitter/@TheKevinDalton

Thanks in part to social media, rumors are now swirling online that a Venezuelan gang has taken over an apartment complex in Aurora, Colo. Local residents are obviously concerned about these rumors, which have yet to be officially confirmed, but they are also causing problems for other migrants in the area.

Following the spread of these rumors, many people wanted to know where they came from and how they got started. Here's what we know about the rumors and what happened in those Aurora, Colo. apartments.

What happened in the Aurora, Colorado apartments?

The rumors that a gang has taken over an apartment complex first started after security camera video emerged of a group of men trying to break into an apartment on Aug. 18. The video shows several men carrying firearms in front of the door, and then one of them eventually breaking into the apartment. The apartment complex in question is The Edge at Lowery, and the security camera footage came from resident Edward Romero.

Edward, who has moved out of the complex since the footage was taken, said that a shootout occurred inside the apartment shortly after the men broke in. Residents at The Edge have reportedly complained about criminal activity in the area and a massive pile of trash that is growing in the complex. The gang that is rumored to have moved into the complex is called Tren de Aragua, and Aurora Police have reportedly been patrolling areas where the gang is suspected to be active.

The interim chief of police is trying to reassure residents.

Heather Morris, Aurora's interim chief of police, met with residents on Sept. 1 and said that she is eager to learn more about crime in the area. "I stopped by here at 12th and Dallas got quite a few of our officers out here that are out here tonight," she said. "Again, I've been out here for several weeks making contacts with our residents, reassuring them about the criminal activity that's happening here and how we're going to address it."

I am in Aurora Colorado right now. There are no Hells Angels or Venezuelan gangs roaming the streets. The buildings depicted in videos are owned by a slumlord who got into trouble with the city. MAGA lies and gaslighting started by an Aurora politician. Another reminder to check… — Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) September 2, 2024 Source: Twitter/@sjredmond

"We're out here, we want to reassure the people that live in this community that we are actively investigating criminal activity that's happening and listening to them so that we can learn anything that we're missing," she continued. She added that she wants the community to know that police care, and added that they have gotten a different picture of the area after talking with residents.

"I'm not saying that there's not gang members that don't live in this community, but what we're learning out here is that gang members have not taken over this complex," Heather continued.