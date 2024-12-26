What Happened Between 'Your Fault' Co-Stars Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara? The smiling actor explained, "I have a great working relationship with him," but fans aren't so sure. By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 26 2024, 5:02 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

When it comes to the world of celebrity relationships, situations can change in a moment. That enduring celebrity couple you've been gushing over for years can suddenly implode messily, calling it quits via drama-laden comments and passive aggressive interviews.

Of course, that means that just as quickly as things end in Hollywood, love can blossom in the most unexpected places. Unfortunately for Your Fault co-stars Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara, their story lies somewhere between the two. The pair, long rumored to be a couple, is suddenly icy with one another in public. Fans are wondering what the heck happened between Nicole and Gabriel.

What Happened Between Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara?

To be clear from the beginning, Nicole and Gabriel have always maintained that they were just friends and cared for one another in that capacity. Fans never really believed that, and always shipped them as a couple despite their public relationship status as "just friends."

But regardless of what they once were to each other, they appear to be a whole lot of nothing these days. They unfollowed one another on social media in November 2023, and it appears to be all downhill from there. On a red carpet in late December 2024, Nicole and Gabriel's body language towards one another was nothing short of frigid, and people immediately took notice that they neither posed for pictures together nor even made eye contact with one another.

One reporter even asked Nicole what the status was of their relationship amid rumors of a rift, and the smiling actor responded, "I have a great working relationship with him." Never mind the fact that when he turned to step into a photo op with her, she quickly slipped away. So what happened? It's hard to say since both still maintain that they are friends. All we know is that if you need your house cooled down, you can just invite the duo in and watch the temperature drop.

Fans have some big thoughts on the big "rift."

Despite their best efforts to appear as friends, fans immediately picked up on the unspoken tension between them. In one video of the duo's behavior on the red carpet, some fans shared their thoughts and confusion. In the video, Gabriel explained that they were friends, although they were "working now" while on the red carpet. People were instantly skeptical.

One wrote, "Gabriel said they are friends but from what I see they are not," and added the crying emoji. Another person added, "the way Gabriel looked at her and then looked back when he turned around."

Another pointed out their body language and wrote, "Why are they lying though, [they] don’t even look in each other in eyes."