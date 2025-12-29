Adam Devine's Legs Were Irrevocably Damaged After Devastating Cement Truck Accident "For a while, [the doctors] told me I was dying. Literally, within this last year.” By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 29 2025, 3:54 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

You probably recognize actor, comedian, and screenwriter Adam Devine from his roles in Workaholics, Pitch Perfect, and more. But just like every celebrity, there was a time before he got famous. A time when he was a normal kid, living a normal life. Although in Adam's case, he experienced something not-so-normal when he was just 11 years old.

Adam has recounted his experience through the years, discussing the way a horrifying accident with a cement truck would change his life forever. So, what happened to Adam's legs? Here's what we know about his life-altering accident and the unfortunate way it has shaped his present and future.



What happened to Adam Devine's legs?

Adam was just 11 years old when he experienced the kind of life-altering accident we all hope to avoid after he was run over by a cement truck. In April 2025, Adam sat down with Graham Bensinger's podcast to discuss the impact of his injuries. He explained, "It’s been a nightmare. I have spasms all over. For a while, [the doctors] told me I was dying. Literally, within this last year.”

The impacts on his life have been severe. While speaking with Graham, Adam described, "I could only walk a few blocks before I’ll get so tight that I couldn’t move anymore.”

Cycling and upping his exercise regime may have worsened his symptoms, Adam mused. His legs are afflicted by the long-term impacts of muscle, tissue, and bone damage from the accident. In a 2017 Instagram post, Adam reflected on just how much the accident changed his life when it occurred, sharing, “I couldn’t walk for two years and had to completely relearn how to walk. The nurses would always come in and have to adjust my legs, which were fully skin-grafted and in traction. The pain was next level.”

Adam's accident has caused a lifetime of issues, even leading to a devastating but false diagnosis.

The actor's struggle with his physical limitations led him to doctors, where he was misdiagnosed as having Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS). Although it's a rare disease, SPS has been pulled into the public consciousness after Celine Dion was famously diagnosed with it in 2022. Mayo Clinic describes SPS as an autoimmune disorder where the body mistakenly attacks healthy tissues. It can cause "severe muscle stiffness in the back, legs, and sometimes other parts of the body."

Graham was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome shortly before welcoming his son, Beau, with his wife, Chloe Bridges, delivering what could have been devastating news at what should have been one of the happiest times of his life.