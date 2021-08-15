Adam Left ‘Renovation Island’ to “Forge His Own Path”

If you missed the start of Renovation Island’s third season, you may be wondering what happened to Adam Weir, Sarah and Bryan Baeumler’s former project manager. As viewers saw in Episode 2, “A for Effort,” Bryan chose not to return to the Bahamas.

“I think we’ve seen some big changes in Adam over the last few years,” Sarah said during that episode. “I think he’s at a different stage in his life than when he first started with us. … Adam is part of the family. As we say, he is our fifth child. So I think he will always be in our life in some capacity.”