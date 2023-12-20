Home > Entertainment > Music Rapper Akbar V Says Her Daughter Is Fighting for Her Life in the Hospital Amidst drama with fellow rapper Cardi B, Akbar V recently shared vague details about her daughter's poor health, concerning fans. By Joseph Allen Dec. 20 2023, Updated 9:48 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

Amidst an ongoing feud with rapper Cardi B, Akbar V took to Instagram recently to beg for some kindness. In her plea, Akbar asked her followers to pray for her daughter, Dora, who she said was fighting for her life in the hospital.

Following the revelation that Akbar's daughter was in the hospital, many wanted to know more about what actually happened to her. Here's what we know about the rapper's daughter, and what Akbar said in her tearful video plea.

What happened to Akbar V's daughter?

In her video, Akbar described her daughter as her "best friend" and a "good kid." She added that Dora was small and funny, and that she didn't deserve what she was currently going through. Unfortunately, the exact nature of what she's dealing with remains unclear, and Akbar has offered no details of a diagnosis or explained why her daughter is in the hospital at all.

The posts about her daughter have since been removed from her page, but many people who saw the posts say that the nature of them leads them to believe that Dora is dealing with something pretty serious. In her first Reel, Akbar posted a series of photos of the two of them together, and thanked Dora for being the "best daughter." Akbar added that her daughter was the opposite of her, in that she is humble, kind, and someone who always strives to make peace.

“We don’t lay down, we fight and believe God can’t cry, cause I got to be strong for u [sic]," she wrote. "I need you to make it through this, and when u do, I'ma tell u how I snuck and cried in hospital room when I watch u sleep how my nights was very uneasy watching u lay in that bed [sic].” Akbar's announcement came after many believed she dissed Cardi B following her recent split from Offset.

“If nothing has humbled me, today I’m humbled. Today I change my thought and my heart, my past beef, my past anger, God hear my humble cry. I need you, this my baby, this my only daughter [sic]," she continued. "Don’t do this to me… I surrender God… Help us…" In the videos, Akbar can be seen wearing a black hoodie and sobbing inconsolably. She is clearly quite worried about Dora, even if we don't know the exact reasons why.