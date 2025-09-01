Distractify
Home > Human Interest

Remembering WDBJ Anchor Alison Parker 10 Years After Her Untimely Death

The horrifying incident was caught on film.

By

Published Sept. 1 2025, 11:00 a.m. ET

What Happened to WDBJ Anchor Alison Parker?
Source: Andy Parker via YouTube / @WSET ABC 13

The year was 2015, and WDBJ journalist Alison Parker was at the height of her career. Talented, brilliant, beautiful, and working her way up through the ranks as a successful anchor, she had her whole life ahead of her.

Article continues below advertisement

But while she and her cameraman colleague, Adam Ward, were out on assignment, the unthinkable happened. Ten years later, her colleagues looked back on her life and legacy, remembering the lives she touched along the way. Here's what we know about what happened to Alison, and how her loved ones are keeping her memory alive a decade later.

Alison Parker and Adam Ward remembered by ABC 13, 10 years after their deaths
Source: YouTube / @WSET ABC 13
Article continues below advertisement

This is what happened to Alison Parker on a fateful day in 2015.

For television personalities, it's normal to see most of their life play out in the public eye. Whether you're talking about the hours a day they might spend in front of a camera, or the endless social media posts that highlight their career moves and moments, they're often highly public figures who are used to being in the spotlight.

However, it's not very common that these public figures have their deaths play out in the public eye as well. But that's just what happened to Alison and Adam on the fateful night of Aug. 26, 2015.

Alison and Adam were on assignment in their Virginia town, interviewing Vicki Gardner, the then-executive director of the Smith Mountain Lake Chamber of Commerce. Little did they know that a 41-year-old man named Vester Lee Flanagan II was making a film of his own as he approached the journalist, cameraman, and Vicki, according to DailyMail.

Flanagan, a disgruntled former colleague, opened fire and killed both Alison and Adam almost instantly, with the entire incident caught on air.

Article continues below advertisement

Flanagan fled the scene and attempted to take his own life. He was not successful on the scene but died later of his injuries. Vicki was rushed to the hospital and survived.

Alison was just 24 and Adam just 27 when they were killed.

Alison Parker kayaking
Source: Andy Parker via YouTube / @WSET ABC 13

Alison kayaks with loved ones

Article continues below advertisement

The shocking brutality of it all was caught on camera as Flanagan took out his rage, at being let go for behaviors that made his former colleagues uncomfortable, on Alison and Adam.

Ten years later, colleagues and loved ones remember them.

Although 10 years have passed, those who worked with Alison and Adam, and those who loved them, have not forgotten their far-reaching legacies.

Alison's father, Andy Parker, has been a tireless advocate for her legacy, talking about the way her memory still touches lives to this day.

Article continues below advertisement

Andy told ABC 13, "She has inspired even 10 years after her death. She's inspired so many young journalists, young reporters. Young people, that, because of the foundation that we started to expose kids to the arts, that never probably would have had an opportunity to see things like the Shakespeare Festival. A lot of good things that have come as a byproduct of something terrible."

Andy Parker, father of slain journalist Alison Parker
Source: YouTube / @WSET ABC 13

The grieving father added, "Well, just how kind and generous and thoughtful, and how talented she was and how she does still inspire again to this day, she inspires people, and that makes me feel really good."

Every August 26 at 6:36am ET, WDBJ pauses for a moment of silence to remember their lost colleagues and reflect on the years that go by as Alison and Adam's memories turn to legacy which then inspire a new generation of journalists and cameramen to tell the stories of human existence.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Allison Payne, Chicago TV News Anchor and “Incredibly Talented Journalist,” Dies at 57

Steve Kroft Has Officially Retired From '60 Minutes' — Here's Why

Broadcast Journalist Jim Acosta Unexpectedly Leaves CNN — Was He Actually Fired?

Latest Human Interest News and Updates

    About Distractify

    About UsPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCASitemap

    Connect with Distractify

    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to InstagramContact us by Email

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.