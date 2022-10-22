Why Was Former '60 Minutes' Correspondent Lara Logan Banned From Newsmax?
In 2008, the CBS Chief Foreign Affairs correspondent Lara Logan accepted the Emmy for Best Continuing Coverage — Regularly Scheduled Newscast for her journalistic coverage in the CBS special Ramadi: On the Front Line.
Fast forward to 2022, Lara was banned from speaking on the right-wing news channel Newsmax. So what happened?
Lara is a South African journalist and correspondent. She has covered major events like the war in Afghanistan, the Egyptian revolution, the Kosovo war, and more.
However, Lara's upward career trajectory wasn't immune from controversy.
Why did Lara Logan's rant get her banned from Newsmax?
In 2013, Lara issued a public apology for a report she made about the Benghazi attacks. Essentially she explained that her source for that story hadn't been truthful with her, and the story was inaccurate as a result.
The story was retracted and CBS placed Lara on a leave of absence. She wasn't fired and stayed with CBS until 2018.
After Lara left CBS, she found work as a correspondent on Fox News. However, the network eventually parted ways with Lara (she stated during an interview that she was "pushed out,") after she compared Dr. Fauci to the Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.
Now Newsmax, a far-right news outlet, has banned Lara from ever speaking again on their broadcasts. So, what did Lara say to cause that outlet to cut ties with her as well?
Lara appeared on a live broadcast of Eric Bolling: The Balance where she discussed the issues of migrants in New York City. When Eric asked Lara for her final thoughts on the topic, Lara explained that she was a God-fearing Christian and that open borders were "Satan's way of taking control of the world through all of these people who are his stooges and his servants."
Lara continued on her rant, and said, "They may think that they're going to become gods...they're not going to win."
She also mentioned leaders at the World Economic Forum "dining on the blood of children" as they encouraged others to eat insects like cockroaches. Per The Daily Beast, Newsmax released a statement following the broadcast saying, "Newsmax condemns in the strongest terms the reprehensible statements made by Lara Logan and her views do not reflect our network. We have no plans to interview her again."
Per the same report from The Daily Beast, Lara also stated during the segment that she had spoken to a source who "infiltrated the global cabal at the UN level," and showed her documents revealing secret plans to "infiltrate 100 million illegal immigrants...and these people would dilute what they called the pool of patriots."
Lara explained that these illegal immigrants would be indoctrinated to hate America with the same negative ideals that "our own children are taught."
Lara has yet to post about being banned from Newsmax on her Twitter page, where her bio reads, "Nobody owns me."