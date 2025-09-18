Fans of HGTV Star Alison Victoria Are Wondering What Happened After 'Sin City Rehab' Debut Alison previously starred in 'Windy City Rehab' on the network. By Niko Mann Published Sept. 18 2025, 2:16 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of HGTV star Alison Victoria are wondering what happened to her after learning that the reality star is no longer appearing on Windy City Rehab.

The show about flipping houses in Chicago premiered in 2019, per People, and it featured Alison renovating homes in the Windy City — including everything from brownstones to bungalows. Alison grew up in the Chicago area, and she recalled her interest in architecture as a child. "Growing up in Chicago, driving around with my dad, looking at all the beautiful greystones and brownstones and carriage houses and bungalows," she said. "There's no other city like it." So, what happened?

What happened to Alison Victoria and 'Windy City Rehab?'

Alison is no longer starring in Windy City Rehab, per Realtor.com. Instead, the reality TV star will appear on Sin City Rehab, which will feature the Chicago native rehabbing houses in Las Vegas, Nev. The HGTV star said that her creativity was being killed in Chicago due to multiple lawsuits accusing her of "shoddy construction." Her former co-star and business partner, Donovan Eckhardt, left the show in 2020 after he reportedly mishandled finances for their company.

The city also suspended his contractor and developer licenses due to several violations. "After what I went through with the multiple lawsuits and the building department in Chicago, it just — I don't know how to explain it," said Alison. "It's like you're in a relationship, right? I was in a relationship with the city that I loved and lived in, and then it didn't treat me well."

"It just didn't, and I needed a break. I just needed to get out of there. I wasn't my happiest self; I wasn't living my best life," she added. "When I'm happy, I'm my most creative self. My creativity was dying in Chicago, and I felt that in my work. ... I literally up and left. I left the most beautiful dream home, which is just perfect. It's just stuck the way that I left it—fully furnished, all my clothes are there. I just was like, ‘I'm out.'"

She listed the home for $2.9 million, and Alison also said that Chicago's long winters felt longer and darker as the years passed, and the lawsuits made life hard. Alison now has a "sanctuary" Spanish-style home in Las Vegas, where she began her career in her 20s, per House Beautiful. "It's my sanctuary, like being on vacation every day,” she said, adding that she wants to change Las Vegas homes, “one house at a time, to show people that it doesn't have to all look the same."

“Some of my most important years were out in Las Vegas," she said. "Most people didn't know that and don't know that. I always had a house out here, and I always kept a life out here, but I would just mainly kind of pop in and visit.”