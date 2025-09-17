Whitney Rose Reveals the Truth About Her Failed Business: “I Failed My Family” "And it's so emotionally hard for me because I didn't just fail myself." By Trisha Faulkner Published Sept. 17 2025, 3:28 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/@WWHL

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 6 premiere of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. If you thought the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 6 premiere was just going to serve snowy backdrops and shady side-eye, Whitney Rose proved otherwise. Right out of the gate, she dropped a bombshell about something way more personal: her business.

It started with whispers on TikTok — people tossing around accusations about her company, and Whitney had had it. “You know nothing about my business,” she snapped back onscreen, making it clear she wasn’t about to let the gossip slide. But Bravo fans know how this goes: if there’s smoke, there’s going to be fire, and sure enough, the conversation reignited later that night when Whitney Rose got candid about her failed business.

Whitney Rose drops a campfire confession nobody expected about her failed business.

If you haven’t watched the Season 6 premiere, let us set the scene for you: Whitney and the other women — Britani Bateman, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Angie Katsanevas, Meredith Marks, and Bronwyn Newport — sitting around a campfire, tension thick in the air. Instead of another round of shade, Whitney leaned in with raw honesty. “I have a business that failed. That’s it,” she admitted, her voice breaking the kind of silence that only Housewives drama can create.

Per BravoTV, she explained that her husband Justin had gone “all in” with her on the venture. Unfortunately, the outcome wasn’t ideal. “And now we have nothing.” She continued to share. Whitney made it clear this wasn’t about legal drama — “no lawsuits, no turmoil” — but that didn’t mean it was painless. She revealed that she had to fire 30 employees.

“Do you think that was fun? No,” she continued to share with the other women. And in her confessional? Whew. That’s where it hit hardest. Whitney admitted that, while she’s used to the “ebbs and flows” of business, this was the first time she had something “just flat-out tank.” She even cited “millions” lost, along with thousands of customers left behind when the company folded.

Whitney admits she feels like she failed everyone.

Whitney’s confession didn’t stop there. Getting gut-wrenchingly candid, the Bravo personality also addressed how the situation made her feel. Her failed business was so much more than just letting herself down. “I failed all my employees, I failed my customers, I failed my family. Like, I just feel, like, the weight of everyone that this has affected.” It was one of those rare Bravo moments where the glitz and glam fall away, and we see the human side of a Housewife — vulnerable, embarrassed, and completely real.

The premiere didn’t give us a clear answer about what’s next for Whitney’s career or how she planned to recover after losing everything. It, however, did show fans that Whitney wouldn’t stand for the TikTok rumor mill. Moreover, Whitney was willing to own her mistakes and shortcomings.