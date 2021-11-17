Garin on 'Swap Shop' Star Amber Davis's Death: "We Love You and Miss You Always"

Season 1 of Netflix's Swap Shop offers a rare glimpse into the everyday lives of commercially savvy antique collector duos like Victoria 'Tori' Cooley and Larry Thacker, Sammie and Mark Isaac, and Richard Davis and Garin Dickerson.

The quirky show captures the whirlwind world of bargain-hunting, showing how the duos snatch up the latest deals after hearing about them on the titular radio show that's been on air since 1954.