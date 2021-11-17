Garin on 'Swap Shop' Star Amber Davis's Death: "We Love You and Miss You Always"By Leila Kozma
Nov. 17 2021, Published 1:43 p.m. ET
Season 1 of Netflix's Swap Shop offers a rare glimpse into the everyday lives of commercially savvy antique collector duos like Victoria 'Tori' Cooley and Larry Thacker, Sammie and Mark Isaac, and Richard Davis and Garin Dickerson.
The quirky show captures the whirlwind world of bargain-hunting, showing how the duos snatch up the latest deals after hearing about them on the titular radio show that's been on air since 1954.
Here's what happened to 'Swap Shop' star Amber Davis.
Swap Shop revolves around shop owners and buyers rearing to get behind the wheel and step on the gas as soon as they learn about the latest opportunities in and around Rogersville, Tenn., on the titular radio show, Swap Shop.
Richard Davis's late wife, Amber Davis, used to be a pillar of the community. She tragically lost her life in December 2020, after the filming of Swap Shop began.
Swap Shop is a segment of WRGS Radio's beloved morning show. It kicks off every weekday and Saturday at 9:35 a.m., and lasts about 90 minutes or until the goodies run out, per WRGS.
Richard and his late wife, Amber, relied on the show to procure items needed for their cultic store, Nirvana Comics, in Knoxville, Tenn. Since her tragic passing in December 2020, Richard and the store manager, Garin, have been busy trying to run the business while also dealing with the tragedy.
According to an Instagram post shared by Nirvana Comics Knoxville shows, Amber was admitted to the UT Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. in December 2020. She underwent kidney transplant surgery, which, as some believe, led to complications. She died soon after. Her exact cause of death is unknown.
Richard has yet to share further details about the tragedy. But his co-worker, Garin, gave fans a brief update on Oct. 15, 2021, which would have been Amber's 39th birthday.
Richard has yet to talk about what it's like to see Amber on 'Swap Shop.'
"This clip in the Swap Shop trailer really hit when it dropped this week. Today is Amber’s birthday. Seeing her alive and well in the shop she loved, dice in hand for D&D, her little white Mina dog by her side brought so many emotions," Garin captioned the heartbreaking post. "I know we are all excited to see the Amber we know and love in this show — I know we are all going to have some pretty big feels when we do."
"On her birthday today, I’m having some big feelings already, and I know Richard and the rest of our giant shop and show family are too," he added. "Happy birthday to the feistiest guardian angel there is. We love you and miss you always."
Our hearts go out to Amber's family and friends.
Season 1 of Swap Shop is now streaming on Netflix.