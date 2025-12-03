'Boston Blue' Recasts Andrew Terraciano's Character — and Fans Are Not Happy Fourteen seasons, one sudden recast. Fans are still trying to make sense of Sean Reagan’s unexpected switch. By Darrell Marrow Published Dec. 3 2025, 12:38 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@andrew.terraciano

Fans of Blue Bloods have undoubtedly noticed that one familiar character looks different in the new series. After 14 seasons of watching Andrew Terraciano play Danny Reagan’s youngest son, Sean, the character now appears in the spinoff with a new face.

CBS launched the series in 2010 as a Friday-night staple centered on a multi-generational family of New York City cops led by Police Commissioner Frank Reagan, played by Tom Selleck. The show ran for 14 seasons and wrapped in 2024, following the Reagan clan through major cases and those iconic family dinners. Brothers Tony and Andrew Terraciano grew up at that table, playing Danny’s sons, Jack and Sean, for the entire series. Now, Sean has been recast, leaving plenty of fans confused.

What happened to Andrew Terraciano on 'Boston Blue'?

By the time Blue Bloods ended, fans had watched Andrew Terraciano grow from kid brother to opinionated teen to young adult, always seated beside Donnie Wahlberg’s Danny at the Reagan dinner table. After the series finished its final season, Andrew stepped away from the Reagan universe and shifted his focus to real life. According to TV Insider, he graduated from New York University in May 2025 and celebrated by traveling with his family, including his brother Tony.

He also hasn’t jumped into another big network series yet. Outside of Blue Bloods, Andrew has appeared in the short film Rogue Assistant and wrote and starred in the 2022 short A First Step Into Darkness. He also has not publicly addressed his replacement on Boston Blue.

The last time he really addressed Sean Reagan was when Blue Bloods wrapped. In a farewell Instagram post after filming ended in 2024, Andrew thanked the cast and crew and called the Blue Bloods team more than just “family.” “It feels like, after 15 years, ‘family’ isn’t a big enough word for all of the people at Blue Bloods that have changed me, and helped me, and grown with me,” Andrew wrote.

He added, “I am so unbelievably grateful to every single person that has guided me and provided me with wisdom and lessons that I will hold with me.”

Fans are not happy with the ‘Blue Bloods’ recasting.

Boston Blue is the official Blue Bloods spinoff that premiered on CBS on Oct. 17. The series follows Danny Reagan as he moves from the NYPD to the Boston Police Department. He joins a new law-enforcement family, the Silvers, and partners with Detective Lena Silver. However, fans of the drama have been very vocal about their feelings when it comes to the Blue Bloods recasting.