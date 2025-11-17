Janelle Brown's Longtime Friend Angela Moody Died Unexpectedly — Details on What Happened "Most of you did not know the demons she faced," Angela's husband wrote on Facebook after her death. By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 17 2025, 10:24 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@janellebrown117

After the turmoil fizzled a bit between Sister Wives stars Kody Brown and Janelle Brown, she was able to begin to show part of another side of her life with viewers of the TLC reality show. Some of that involves her being able to rediscover herself through her relationships with her kids and her friendships with close friends across multiple states. One of those friends, Angela Moody, is referenced at the end of a Season 20 episode, which is dedicated to her.

But what happened to Janelle's friend Angela, and what has the Sister Wives star shared about her loss? Although Season 20 was filmed months before it aired, Angela's death happened in October 2025. Janelle did not share an official statement about her friend's death immediately after the episode aired, but she did speak about their friendship, and Angela's family shared more details about what happened.

What happened to Angela Moody from 'Sister Wives'?

According to an online obituary, Angela died on Oct. 1, 2025. She is survived by her husband, their three children, and their grandchildren. Her husband Craig shed a bit more light on what happened when he posted about her death on Facebook and shared a lengthy statement about how important she was to their family and how much strength she had, even when it might have been difficult for her.

"Angela was so deeply loved. Most of you did not know the demons she faced," Craig wrote. "The last seven years were full of pain, and truthfully, I lost the woman I fell in love with at least six years ago. To the opioid pandemic and those who overprescribe: You stole her." He added that he had a "front-row seat to her suffering" and that he did everything he could to help her. He did not share further details on Angela's exact cause of death, but, per his Facebook post, opioids played a role in her life until the end.

Angela's daughter, Taylor Reinoso, created a GoFundMe after Angela's unexpected death. The goal of the fundraiser was to help Craig raise his and Angela's younger son in the months following her death. Taylor wrote in the GoFundMe that Angela was "a constant source of comfort, strength, and love for our family." As of November 2025, the family raised more than $33,000.

Janelle shared a heartfelt post about friendship after Angela's death.

Janelle didn't post about Angela's death in October 2025, when it happened. However, after the Sister Wives episode aired in which the end features a dedication to Angela, Janelle took to Instagram to share photos of herself with Angela and other friends, and she wrote about the importance of her adult female friendships in the caption.

She wrote that she is "deeply grateful for the friends" who have helped her during her darkest times. Whether that also means losing Angela isn't totally clear. But Angela seems to be part of Janelle's journey that she wrote about in her Instagram post.