Inside 'Sister Wives' Stars Christine and Janelle Brown's Shared Business

By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 20 2025, 9:32 a.m. ET

Sister Wives stars Christine and Janelle used to have one major thing in common: their former husband, Kody Brown. These days, however, they share something quite different.

Christine and Janelle, along with fellow star Meri, are no longer in a polygamous relationship with Kody and his remaining wife, Robyn. However, Christine and Janelle still have something pretty big in common: their business. Here's what we know about their shared business, and why it's slightly controversial.

'Sister Wives' Christine and Janelle are in business together.

Christine and Janelle weren't always smooth sailing after their respective splits from Kody. For a time, they kept their distance from another. But even through their distance, they had something in common aside from a love for their children: Plexus. The duo sold the product side-by-side for a time but got competitive back in 2022 as a rift seemed to be developing between the two.

As they jockeyed for Plexus sales, their rift seemed to cool, and by 2025, they were on good terms again, even appearing on shows and podcasts together to amicably discuss their shared past and business ventures.

Now, they seem to be thick as thieves, telling their stories as former Sister Wives. But never fear; the Plexus competition is as strong as ever. But what exactly is Plexus?

What is Plexus, and why are fans so unenthusiastic about Christine and Janelle selling it?

If you have welcomed a baby any time in the last decade, you're probably familiar with Plexus. As a multi-level marking (MLM) product, Plexus is sold as a weight loss shake and program with a tagline that promises "Wellness rituals that feel as joyful as they taste." It is frequently marketed to new moms to lose baby weight. Like with most MLM products, the business requires people to oversee increasingly larger groups of sales groups as they move up the pyramid toward the top.

And Janelle and Christine do really, really well at their jobs. Probably not least of which because they have the fame and reach that they have gained through being on Sister Wives. But the fame and business success hasn't been without controversy.

Some fans find it uncomfortable and exploitative that they use their fame to push a product that has a sincere lack of evidence for efficacy. On TikTok, comment sections prove how mixed people's views of the products are, and thus the people who sell the products. In one video discussing Janelle's success at selling Plexus, one user wrote, "Yeah being in Plexus isn’t a flex."