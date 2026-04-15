Anna Johnston Is Still Vocal About Her '7 Little Johnstons' Exit and Family Rift "The six of them is not the only family I have." By Chrissy Bobic Published April 15 2026, 2:09 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@annamjohnstonn

Even before Anna Johnston left 7 Little Johnstons, she had issues with her family on the TLC show. During her final season before she stepped away from filming, Anna shared with producers that she was "taking a break" from her family. She was still filming at the time, during Season 16, but that was the last time Anna filmed her family's show.

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Now, fans are still asking what happened to Anna on 7 Little Johnstons. She has shared some updates about her life on social media, and she has even commented on her family's continued roles in the show that was once about the entire family, including her. But somewhere along the way, issues turned into larger issues, which created a huge rift between Anna and her family, particularly her parents.

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What happened to Anna on '7 Little Johnstons'?

During Season 16 of 7 Little Johnstons, Anna told producers that the issue with her parents started as a small thing, which was her using her brother's graduation gown without asking. But, per her account, "They got mad because I didn't take graduation photos with them. It just kept getting worse and worse, which led to me not even wanting to come around."

The issues continued to worsen when, according to Anna, her family didn't make an effort to reach out to her. Now, she is no longer part of 7 Little Johnstons. During an Instagram Live in late 2025, a clip of which was shared on TikTok, Anna explained that she felt everyone else on the show made her look bad and "horrible as a person." She couldn't handle filming anymore.

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For the first time in months, Trent and Amber sit down with Anna. #7LittleJohnstons pic.twitter.com/PPFhn1H5oC — TLC Network (@TLC) December 15, 2025

During a TikTok Live from November 2025, per The Ashley's Reality Roundup, Anna also cited her mental health for why she left 7 Little Johnstons. "It was hard to say no to another season, but it just got to be mentally that I just had to, you know, stop [filming]," she said at the time.

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In a TikTok Live in April 2026, Anna addressed questions about being lonely without her family. She admitted that she is not close to her siblings. She also said, "The six of them is not the only family" she has. "It doesn't get lonely because I do have my family, which is my cousins and my aunt," Anna added during her TikTok Live.

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'7 Little Johnstons' hasn't changed its name despite Anna's exit.

Just because Anna is no longer on the show, it doesn't mean she isn't aware of what's happening on it without her. When TLC posted a clip from the show from Season 17 on Instagram, Anna commented on it to share her thoughts. She also questioned why the name of the show hasn't been changed to 6 Little Johnstons, now that she has left.