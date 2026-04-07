What Happened to Athena Strand? Inside the Tragic Story of the 7-Year-Old Nebraska Girl "I thought maybe she was just hiding somewhere, playing hide and seek." By Tatayana Yomary Published April 7 2026, 2:11 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/CBS Texas

Child abductions continue to be a growing issue nationwide. According to Child Find of America, an estimated 2300 children are missing on a daily basis. With many abductions, parents find themselves stunned by the individual(s) responsible for the crime.

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In the case of 7-year-old Athena Strand, the Nebraska community is at a loss with her tragic story. While Athena’s stepmother, Elizabeth Ashley Strand, testified that she believed that kids were simply being kids, playing around the land, she never expected what happened. So, what exactly happened to the Athena Strand? Here’s what we know.

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What happened to Athena Strand?

According to CBS News, Athena was murdered by a FedEx delivery driver named Tanner Lynn Horner. Horner pleaded guilty to capital kidnapping and murder charges on April 7, 2026. The outlet, citing an arrest affidavit, reports that Horner, a company contract driver, delivered a Christmas gift to the Strand residence on Nov. 30, 2022. Upon leaving the residence, Horner told investigators that he accidentally hit Athena when he was backing out of the driveway.

He alleged that he panicked and placed the child into his van, although she was not seriously injured. The reason? He feared that the 7-year-old would tell her father what happened. So, he decided to strangle her.

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After tracking software alerted investigators to Horner’s location, he was taken into custody and later indicted on capital murder of a person under 10 years old and capital kidnapping. The charges followed Athena being found nine miles away from her home.

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Tanner Lynn Horner may spend life in prison.

After Horner pleaded guilty to his crimes, the trial moved to the sentencing argument phase. Per Nebraska law, he could face the death penalty or be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. As expected, the prosecution, along with Athena's stepmother, Elizabeth, and Athena’s mother, Maitlyn Gandy, are all in agreement that a death penalty sentence is appropriate. Elizabeth shared that this was the last thing she saw coming when Athena was missing, since Athena would take advantage of the open space and play outside.

"We were everywhere, all over the property looking for her," Ashley testified. "I thought maybe she was just hiding somewhere, playing hide and seek." Per WFAA, District Attorney James Stainton proceeded to tell the jury that Horner’s account was not what actually took place.

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"Don't scream, or I'll hurt you," DA Stainton tells the jury that Horner told Athena when he kidnapped her. "She fought with the strength of 100 men [to stay alive]," DA Stainton said.

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Making matters worse, DA Stainton shared that they have video evidence that shows parts of the crime. However, he shared that they question if a sexual assault took place. DA Stainton shared that Horner covered up the camera lens during parts of the attack and that a struggle could be heard.

Yeah, I’m definitely not listening to the audio, so to those who are not watching live, I’m not going to post about it. It’s just too much. But that audio is going to secure a DP. #AthenaStrand — Lizbeth (@Lizbethne30) April 7, 2026

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As for Horner’s defense team, the site shares that since Horner has autism, they believe that the death penalty shouldn’t be a factor. They argued that Horner’s autism "reduces his moral blameworthiness, negates the retributive and deterrent purposes of capital punishment and exposes him to the unacceptable risk that he will be wrongfully sentenced to death."