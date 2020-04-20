Austin John Plays Is Taking a Break From YouTube — Here's Why

While many picture vloggers David Dobrik, Shane Dawson, and Logan Paul when they think about YouTubers, the gaming community has a large and successful presence on the video site. Some gaming vloggers post cheats and hacks for top games, including Animal Crossing, Fortnite, and Call of Duty, while others simply post videos of them playing the games themselves.

Austin John Plays has been posting gaming videos since 2007, and he's accrued a subscriber count of 1.44 million in the years since.