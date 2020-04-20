Which Do You Prefer: Shane Dawson’s Old Or New California Mansion?

It’s impossible to be remotely familiar with YouTube without knowing the name of 31-year-old Shane Dawson . He’s got 23.3 million faithful followers on that social platform alone, with upwards of a billion views (yes, really). Then there are the millions of more fans across his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Shane is known for his documentary-length series on conspiracy theories and an inside look at the lives of fellow YouTube stars.

He’s been in the game for 10 years and counting, and we’ve learned plenty about him in that time — like that he’s worth an estimated $12 million, has a book and a podcast, and is never not up to something new.