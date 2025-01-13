What Happened to Beanie Sigel's Voice? Rapper Uses Creative Approach to New Music "When you lay down, you stay down." By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 13 2025, 4:19 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Mine SayWhat

American rapper Dwight Equan Grant, aka Beanie Sigel, is known for his association with music superstar Jay-Z and the Roc-a-Fella Records group. He's been making music since 2000 and has become a staple in American rap. With a clear and powerful voice, Beanie's sound used to be recognizably East Coast in vibe.

Article continues below advertisement

But these days, Beanie's voice doesn't sound like it used to. The rapper underwent a traumatic experience that left his voice, and therefore his life, forever changed. Here's what we know about the incident that changed Beanie's voice forever, and what he's doing in conjunction with technology to make sure he doesn't lose his career.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what happened to Beanie Sigel's voice.

Everything changed for Beanie back in 2014. The rapper had just been released from prison from a two-year-long tax evasion sentence. He was dropping his kids off at school on Dec. 5, 2014, in Pleasantville, NJ., when he was shot.

Beanie sustained two gun shot wounds to the back, and has explained that he suffered a collapsed lung among other injuries. He underwent surgery and had a long road to recovery. But, as he told REVOLT shortly after recovering, "You can’t kill me."

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, the injuries forever altered his voice. The once powerful, clear, and punchy voice so iconic to the rapper's sound has become softer and raspier. This meant that Beanie's career as he knew it was over. But that doesn't mean he was throwing in the towel.

Article continues below advertisement

The rapper is using a creative approach to new music.

Technology has afforded Beanie a way to move forward and continue his career, with his old sound and his old vibe, and get back on track. The artist has shared that he is using AI in a new album to recreate his voice.

He told DJUTV, "I think I found a good friend with this AI thing. Yeah, a lot of people frown on AI, but I think that's going to work out for me." He added, "I had a colorful life," so he's had to adjust and change his plans, incorporating AI into his new album.

Article continues below advertisement

The new album, released by Beanie in 2024, features Beanie's music and Beanie's sound, but it incorporates AI to recreate what the rapper's voice used to sound like. It's an innovate approach to a problem that is only solvable with today's technology.

Article continues below advertisement

Beanie said that a lot of people doubt AI or mistrust it, but once a friend turned him on to the idea of using AI to recreate his old power, he was immediately enchanted with the concept.