What Happened to Beauty Katera Couch? The 22-Year-Old Influencer Was Found Dead Near a Burning Car Beauty Katera Couch, a 22-year-old influencer, was found dead near a burning car, leading many to wonder what happened to her that led to this. By Joseph Allen Aug. 25 2023, Published 2:27 p.m. ET

The gist: Beauty Katera Couch, an Instagram influencer, has died at the age of 22.

She was found in the woods in Austell, Ga., a suburb of Atlanta. Police also found her vehicle engulfed in flames.

Foul play is suspected and an investigation is underway, but there are no additional details as of Aug. 25, 2023.

News recently broke that Beauty Katera Couch, a 22-year-old Instagram influencer known in part for roller skating, had been found dead. Following the news of her death, many wanted to learn more about who Beauty Katera Couch was, and what happened to her that may have led to her surprising death at such a young age. The details of Katera's death have left many shocked, and it seems distinctly possible that foul play was involved.

What happened to influencer Beauty Couch? What was her cause of death?

Beauty, who lived in Atlanta, was found in the woods after authorities responded to a brush fire on Aug. 23, 2023, in the Austell area of the city. Police reportedly found a vehicle engulfed in flames, and went to the address where the vehicle was registered. They learned that Beauty was the primary owner, and that she had not been seen since the previous morning.

“Austell Police searched the area where the vehicle was found and located a body that matched the description of Beauty Couch in the wood line,” the police statement said. Foul play is reportedly suspected in the case, but no additional details are currently available as to what happened to Beauty. Even without additional detail, though, it seems clear that Beauty's death was an enormous tragedy.

“She was a sweet girl, she never bothered nobody,” her mother, Kimberly Couch, said in an interview WSB-TV. “She was a friend to everybody. She loved going skating. She loved going to work. She loved her clothes. She loved wearing her hair so pretty.” Beauty was known in online circles because of her Instagram account, which had almost 150,000 followers. She often shared videos of herself skating, and had even started offering classes on skating.

Beauty's last Instagram post was on Aug. 19, and it featured her in a red bikini. Until more details become available about her case, there will likely be plenty of speculation online about exactly what happened to her, and are likely to pour through her profiles looking for clues. Whether that actually works or not remains to be seen, but police are also going to conduct an investigation on the ground to find answers.

Police said that if it hadn't been for the car fire, they might not have found Beauty's body for years.

According to WSB-TV, the Austell Police Department said that if the car had not been set on fire, it could have been years before they found the body. It was only because they returned to the scene after finding the car that they found her body in the first place. It's unclear why the car was set on fire, and also unclear exactly how Beauty had been killed.